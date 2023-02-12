Retail assistant speaks of devastation faced by husband who travelled to Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Retail assistant speaks of devastation faced by husband who travelled to Turkey

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 2.47pm Updated: February 12 2023, 7.51pm
(from left to right) Rachel, Seniz and Ergin Kuccuk (Rachel Kuccuk/Seniz Kuccuk)
(from left to right) Rachel, Seniz and Ergin Kuccuk (Rachel Kuccuk/Seniz Kuccuk)

A retail assistant has spoken of the devastation faced by her husband when he travelled to his hometown in Turkey to rescue his parents and sister from the rubble, and found they had died as a result of the 7.8 earthquake.

Rachel Kuccuk’s chef husband Ergin, 47, travelled to Elbistan from Tralee, County Kerry, on Tuesday morning in a bid to find and rescue his sister Hanim and parents Ali and Done Kuccuk.

Man wearing white jacket and looking at the camera
Ergin Kuccuk travelled to Elbistan in Turkey to try and find and save his parents and sister (Rachel Kuccuk/Seniz Kuccuk)

“On Monday, we found out my husband’s mum was missing and within 10 minutes, we got another call from a family member that his dad was also now missing and that they were last seen going into the house before it had fallen on top of them,” the 41-year-old told the PA news agency.

“The next morning, my husband left for Elbistan.

“He was a man on a mission, he was going straight home, regardless of the fact that there was a disaster over there.

“On Thursday, he found them both, we think their location was the sitting room, just one metre apart from each other, deceased.”

Mrs Kuccuk added that her husband’s parents were buried in a grave in their family village of Malap.

Ali and Done Kuccuk, Ergin’s parents (Rachel Kuccuk/Seniz Kuccuk)

However, the consequences of the earthquake on those in Elbistan continued to be felt by the family.

“My husband went to search for his sister and the apartment building she was in had collapsed,” she said.

“But we had heard that people in the area could hear noises and breathing, so we had hope and that day was her birthday and we said God might give us a miracle.

“When they took her and her husband (Ali) out, they were found in the bedroom cuddling each other, their arms were wrapped around each other and they were buried still cuddling together on Saturday.”

Woman looking at the camera
Ergin Kuccuk’s sister Hanim, who died in the earthquake (Rachel Kuccuk/Seniz Kuccuk)

She added her husband mentioned that “everything is flat, there is nothing left there, everything we had known and seen of Elbistan has completely gone”.

“There is no more Elbistan.

“There is death everywhere, the smell of death is horrendous.”

So far, more than 28,000 people across regions in Syria and Turkey have been killed by the earthquakes.

Mrs Kuccuk reflected on her memories of Elbistan, referring to the area as “the most peaceful place on Earth”.

“The people are so warm and friendly, you could literally be walking down the road and you would be pulled into a house and given tea and food,” she added.

Despite the hardship faced by the family, Mrs Kuccuk wanted to offer support for and highlight the plight faced by those in Elbistan and so set up a GoFundMe alongside her 21-year-old daughter Seniz.

“We have been going over there for the past 23 years, Elbistan was also our home too, those people were our people,” she said.

“Those people appearing on news stations – I know their faces, I know their families and it is absolutely heart-breaking that these people are now gone and we’re seeing so many left on the ground who have nothing and food and water only went to the region on Saturday night.

“No-one has ever heard of Elbistan before this horrendous tragedy and me and my daughter wanted to highlight the kind people and that this natural disaster has caused people to lose their lives.”

She added that she hopes the GoFundMe will allow them to provide key items including warm clothes and medicine to those in Elbistan.

“We need warm clothes sent to these people”, she said.

“What they were wearing that morning when they got up to do their daily routine is all that they have left, jumpers, warm jackets, hats, scarves, gloves.

“We need baby clothes, baby formulas, nappies and we need medicines as well.”

She added that funds will also be going towards search and rescue teams to help those in Elbistan.

More than 16,000 euro (£14,000) has been raised so far, with Mrs Kuccuk adding that the family is “absolutely overwhelmed” by the support of the people of County Kerry.

“We are ever so grateful to each and every person that has donated or even come to or called my workplace,” she said.

“There are customers who come in who are flooding me with love and donations and support, I am completely overwhelmed by it and the people of County Kerry are so warm and loving.”

Seniz Kuccuk added: “My dad is the strongest man I have ever known and he would do absolutely anything for his family.

“I want to make sure my dad knows about the support he has behind him.

“We cannot thank the generosity of the people around us enough… we will never forget it and when my dad returns home, whenever that is, he will be so grateful that people are supporting where he’s come from because he has done so much for everyone here.”

More information about the fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-people-of-my-dads-home-town-elbistan

