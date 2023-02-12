Plans for sewage penalties ‘could be watered down’ in consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans for sewage penalties ‘could be watered down’ in consultation

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 11.41pm
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Thursday November 17, 2022.
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Thursday November 17, 2022.

Therese Coffey is reportedly backing away from plans to hit water companies with fines of up to £250 million for spilling sewage into rivers and seas.

The Environment Secretary wants to look at a “range of options”, although sources insisted the £250 million proposal remained on the table.

Ms Coffey’s Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said water companies “must be held to account” for poor performance and record fines totalling £101 million were handed out in 2021.

The Government announced plans last year to expand the use of the civil variable monetary payments (VMPs) that the Environment Agency can issue, meaning sanctions can be imposed more often without drawn-out court cases.

A consultation will be held on changes to the penalty cap in the spring, but Ms Coffey’s predecessor Ranil Jayawardena had planned to dramatically increase the maximum from £250,000 to £250 million.

The Times reported Ms Coffey resisted the measure while she was deputy prime minister under Liz Truss and has refused to back the tougher penalties.

The newspaper quoted allies of the Environment Secretary saying that she wants to “make sure that fines are proportionate and easy to enforce” and she will “look at the evidence with a fresh pair of eyes and do what is most effective”.

A Defra source told the PA news agency: “The £250 million fine option is definitely still on the table.

“The Environment Secretary is very clear that she wants to consult on that proposal, along with other options.

“Ultimately we have to make sure that regulators have the powers they need to hold water companies to account.”

Alongside the use of VMPs, the Environment Agency can take action through the courts, including pursuing criminal prosecutions with unlimited fines.

A Defra spokesman said: “We are clear that water companies must be held to account for poor performance.

“That’s why we are making it easier for regulators to enforce fines and hold them to account. More detail on this will be set out in our consultation in the spring.

“Record fines of more than £102 million were handed out in 2021 following successful prosecutions.”

Meanwhile, concerns about water pollution could trigger a Tory revolt in the Lords.

The I newspaper reported that peers are preparing to block plans to scrap European Union clean water regulations as part of the Retained EU Law Bill, which is making its way through Parliament.

One Tory peer told the newspaper “the whips are going to be concerned” about the potential for a revolt.

