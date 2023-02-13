Brexit cost UK economy £29bn as investment ‘plateaued’, Bank policymaker says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brexit cost UK economy £29bn as investment ‘plateaued’, Bank policymaker says

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 12.02pm
Jonathan Haske is, an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brexit caused investment in UK businesses to plateau and dealt a productivity penalty worth £29 billion, or £1,000 per household, a Bank of England policymaker has said.

Jonathan Haskel, an external member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said in an interview that a wave of investment was “stopped in its tracks” in 2016 following the Brexit vote.

Mr Haskel was asked by Matthew C Klein, the founder of web newsletter The Overshoot, what he thinks about Britain being an “extreme outlier” when it comes to facing a slowdown in productivity.

He said: “Yes, we suffered much more. A bit of that is that we have this larger financial sector. But I think it really goes back to Brexit.

“If you look in the period up to 2016, it’s true that we had a bigger slowdown in productivity up to 2016, but we had a lot of investment. We had a big boom between 2012-ish to 2016.

“But then investment just plateaued from 2016, and we dropped to the bottom of G7 countries.”

Mr Haskel went on: “I say we were at the top of the wave of investment in 2012. If we pushed that out a little bit, then our slowdown may not have looked quite so bad, but it was stopped in its tracks in 2016.”

The influential economist explained that the Brexit referendum had an impact on productivity as a result of the reduction in trade, with the UK opting to leave the European Union (EU) and consequently secure new trade deals.

Jonathan Haskel giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of Bank of England Inflation Reports

Mr Haskel referred to a calculation to show what the UK economy could have looked like if investment had carried on growing at the “pre-referendum” rate, compared with what it actually is.

He described the hit as the productivity penalty, which amounts to about 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP).

“That 1.3% of GDP is about £29 billion, or roughly £1,000 per household,” he said.

Mr Haskel, who has consistently voted in favour of hiking up interest rates at MPC meetings, also told The Overshoot that inactivity in the labour market is a distinctly “British thing”.

“We have a big increase in the number of people who are inactive – the fall in the number of people who are active in the labour market, which is quite a British thing,” he said.

“Inactivity behaviour here looks very different to other countries: we’ve had a rise while other countries have had a fall.”

Only in Columbia, Chile, Switzerland and Iceland have inactivity rates increased more than in the UK, Mr Haskel said.

The impact of ill health and more people in their 50s choosing to retire after the pandemic and not return to work are believed to be key factors driving down activity in the UK’s workforce.


