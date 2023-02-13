Sunak – Government not backing away from bigger sewage fines for water companies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak – Government not backing away from bigger sewage fines for water companies

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 12.04pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (James Glossop/The Times/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

Rishi Sunak has denied reports that his Government is backing away from plans to hit water companies with fines of up to £250 million for dumping sewage into rivers and seas.

The Prime Minister said he welcomed “tougher fines” for water companies and insisted that is what is being put in place.

His comments follow a report in The Times which said water companies could avoid big fines amid concerns the plans to increase the penalties to up to £250 million could backfire.

The paper reported Environment Secretary Therese Coffey is backing away from the plans for fines of up to £250 million.

Therese Coffey
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sunak, while speaking to broadcasters on a visit to a rapid cancer diagnosis centre in Oldham, was asked about the report and if the Government is prepared to water down fines for water companies that spill sewage.

The Prime Minister said: “I think that reporting is categorically not true, right. I want to … actually would welcome tougher fines for water companies and that is what we are putting in place.

“Not only are we holding them to account for putting in place the largest investment in our water infrastructure in decades – £56 billion of investment that we are expecting the water companies to put in – we will hold them to account for their part in reducing the overflows, and there will be very significant fines for them if they don’t do their part in this.

“That is what the Government is delivering and that’s what I’m committed to doing.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said her party would ensure the current rules are not breached.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she said: “We would enforce the current laws which they’re breaching, the current situation where they know they shouldn’t be doing it and they are doing it, we would enforce and make sure they’re not doing it.

“And no, we wouldn’t be paying them bonuses when they’re carrying out activities that they know they shouldn’t be doing.

“We would be enforcing the current regulations and the law that governs them.”

The Government announced plans last year to expand the use of the civil variable monetary payments (VMPs) that the Environment Agency can issue, meaning sanctions can be imposed more often without drawn-out court cases.

A consultation will be held on changes to the penalty cap in the spring, but Ms Coffey’s predecessor Ranil Jayawardena had planned to dramatically increase the maximum from £250,000 to £250 million.

A Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) source told the PA news agency on Sunday that the option of fines up to £250 million “is definitely still on the table”.

The sources said: “The Environment Secretary is very clear that she wants to consult on that proposal, along with other options.

“Ultimately we have to make sure that regulators have the powers they need to hold water companies to account.”

The Times quoted allies of the Environment Secretary saying that she wants to “make sure that fines are proportionate and easy to enforce” and she will “look at the evidence with a fresh pair of eyes and do what is most effective”.

Alongside the use of VMPs, the Environment Agency can also take action through the courts, including pursuing criminal prosecutions with unlimited fines.

