Prime Minister declines to commit to raising £5m match funding for quake victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Prime Minister declines to commit to raising £5m match funding for quake victims

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 12.36pm Updated: February 13 2023, 1.02pm
Volunteers at Bearded Broz community project drop off zone in Smethwick, West Midlands, prepare donations to send to Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake left hundreds of thousands displaced (Jacob King/PA)
Volunteers at Bearded Broz community project drop off zone in Smethwick, West Midlands, prepare donations to send to Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake left hundreds of thousands displaced (Jacob King/PA)

Rishi Sunak has declined to commit to increasing the Government’s £5 million support for areas in Turkey and Syria devastated by earthquakes, despite public support raising more than £65 million.

The Prime Minister insisted the Government had provided “lots of other support” and was ready to provide more.

But he did not commit to increasing the amount of match funding for the growing sum of donations to a public appeal set up in the wake of the disaster, when asked by broadcasters.

The Disasters Emergency Committee, a non-government organisation overseeing efforts by leading aid charities, has raised £65.8 million as of Monday, the fourth day of its public appeal.

The total includes the Government’s current commitment towards aid.

Asked about whether the Government would increase its match funding for the relief effort, Mr Sunak said: “It’s been amazing to see the response from the country to what is an unbelievable, devastating tragedy that is hard to comprehend the scale of.

Rishi Sunak visit to Oldham
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Oldham Community Diagnostic Centre in Oldham (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

“That’s why it’s important that we do our bit and I’m grateful to everyone who’s given generously. The Government has matched £5 million of those donations but we’re also providing lots of other support directly to the authorities in the region.”

Speaking while visiting a rapid cancer diagnosis centre in Royton, Oldham, Mr Sunak said Britain has provided support including rescue workers, tents, blankets and hygiene equipment.

He added: “We’re also continually in touch with the authorities and if they need more assistance we’re ready to provide it.”

The devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria last week.

The UN has estimated the death toll may surpass 50,000 people although official assessments currently put the figure at 35,000.

UK aid workers are already on the ground in Turkey, but the relief effort in war-torn Syria is facing organisational issues due to the continuing conflict.

DEC director of programmes and accountability Madara Hettiarachchi said: “After 12 years of conflict, people in north-west Syria were already struggling to cope on a daily basis, with a shortage of resources and damaged infrastructure including water supplies and healthcare.

“The earthquake has made a desperate situation even worse.

“DEC member charities have been working in Syria for years, and have strong links with trusted local partners.

“They are currently delivering blankets, heaters, water, and cooked food and are coordinating with UN agencies and others to collectively ensure that aid is getting through to the people who need it.

“DEC charities are used to working in fragile contexts such as this and while the needs are huge, donations from the UK public are getting through and making a huge difference to people in desperate need in north-west Syria.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Volunteers at Bearded Broz community project drop off zone in Smethwick, West Midlands, prepare donations to send to Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake left hundreds of thousands displaced (Jacob King/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented