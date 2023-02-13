No 10 refuses to rebuke minister for Rwanda ‘marginal benefit’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

No 10 refuses to rebuke minister for Rwanda ‘marginal benefit’ comments

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 1.24pm
Andrew Mitchell (James Manning/PA)
Andrew Mitchell (James Manning/PA)

Downing Street has refused to criticise a UK Government minister who said the policy of sending migrants to Rwanda would have only a “marginal benefit”.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman described the policy of giving migrants arriving unlawfully in Britain a one-way ticket to the east African nation as an “important part of what will be the solution” to the issue of small boats crossing the English Channel.

But the No 10 official refused to directly criticise Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell for his remarks on Sunday.

Mr Mitchell, who was critical of the Rwanda scheme as a backbencher, told Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show the policy was “worth exploring”, but it was “definitely not the whole answer”.

The Rwanda scheme has been mired in legal challenges, and so far no flights carrying migrants to Kigali have departed.

“It will be a marginal benefit,” Mr Mitchell told the programme.

“What we have to do is to stop these boats and there are a series of other mechanisms which we could use to do that.”

Some Conservative MPs have been annoyed by what they perceive to be an exception for Mr Mitchell on the concept that all ministers should back Government policy, according to reports.

Politico reported that Workington MP Mark Jenkinson sent a clip of Mr Mitchell’s comments to a Tory WhatsApp group with the words: “How does one go about getting one of these passes that absolves you of collective responsibility?”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked about the minister’s remarks, said there was “no single lever” that could be deployed to put a stop to the small boat crossings.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Preventing small boats from reaching the UK is one of the Prime Minister’s top priorities (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I think we’ve always been clear that when it comes to dealing with this challenge, which has been very long standing, there is no single lever, no single policy, which can solve it in one bound,” he told reporters on Monday.

“It will be a number of solutions put together that will finally put an end to it.

“That is what the Government is working on doing with the Rwanda partnership, which is a very important part, and we are looking to expand that (through) some of the tougher legislation we are bringing in and the expansion of the work we are doing with our French counterparts.

“All of those are important and collectively that is what will help stop the boats.”

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said he was not aware that the Prime Minister had spoken to Mr Mitchell, a former international development secretary, about his views on the impact the Rwanda policy might have on migrant numbers.

The Prime Minister and Home Secretary Suella Braverman are working on legislation that will be used to deter migrants from entering Britain unlawfully.

No 10 said it was a “priority for the Prime Minister” and that the draft law was being worked on “urgently” but refused to set out a timeline for when it would be published.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Andrew Mitchell (James Manning/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented