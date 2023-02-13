Sir Iain Duncan Smith joins protest by Uyghur activists at FCDO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Iain Duncan Smith joins protest by Uyghur activists at FCDO

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 9.43pm
Sir Iain Duncan Smith (right) joins a vigil taking place outside the Foreign Office (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has accused the Chinese governor of Xinjiang of murder as he joined Uyghur activists protesting against his reported visit to Britain next week.

Activists gathered outside the Foreign Office (FCDO) after reports emerged that Erkin Tuniyaz, the chairman of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, may travel to the UK next week and meet officials.

China is alleged to have forcibly sterilised women and put children in “concentration camps” in the province.

Sir Iain told protesters: “We do not meet with people who murder others. Government should be above that.

“There is no negotiation until China stops what it is doing and restores the rights, privileges and freedoms for the people of Xinjiang who are Uyghur.”

He added: “We face the reality that there is a strong possibility that the Government may end up in some other location with officials meeting the man who is responsible for what we believe to be a genocide in Xinjiang. That is simply unacceptable.

“It is unacceptable for the Government to pretend that because a minister doesn’t meet him somehow it is unofficial. It is not.”

The protesters stayed outside the FCDO’s headquarters on King Charles Street in Westminster throughout Monday.

There were speeches by activists and Labour peer Helena Kennedy, who co-chairs the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China.

“I’d love to know who it was who extended the invitation to this man, who is on the United States’ own list of those who must not be given visas, who must not be allowed entry into the United States and is sanctioned by the United States of America,” Baroness Kennedy said.

“Why did we not, despite our urging, have him put on to a sanctions list as well? And why have we allowed him to come here? Who invited him and what is the purpose of those meetings?

“To talk about trade? In his province where there is forced labour? What is the purpose of this meeting?”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Labour peer Helena Kennedy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The activists waved placards reading “freedom for Uyghurs” and “China, stop your genocide against the Uyghurs” before delivering a protest letter to the FCDO.

In 2021, MPs approved a non-binding Commons motion which declared Uighur Muslims and other minorities are “suffering crimes against humanity and genocide” in Xinjiang.

