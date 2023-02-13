Veteran MP and 2010-intake Tory become latest to say they will not stand again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Veteran MP and 2010-intake Tory become latest to say they will not stand again

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 9.49pm
MP for Stevenage Stephen McPartland has said he will not stand for re-election (Doug Peters/PA)
MP for Stevenage Stephen McPartland has said he will not stand for re-election (Doug Peters/PA)

Two more Conservative MPs have announced they will not stand for re-election, joining a slew of senior Tories and rising stars to detail their exit plans amid a polling slump.

Former minister Sir Paul Beresford, an MP since 1992, told constituents he would be retiring at the next election.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland, who first won his seat in 2010, told Rishi Sunak in a letter that “after much soul-searching, I have decided not to seek reselection in order to take up new opportunities outside of politics”.

Their moves come as the Prime Minister struggles to recover from dire national opinion polling for the Tories, which puts Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party around 20 points ahead.

Mole Valley MP Sir Paul said he would not contest the new seat created by boundary changes by the time of the next election, due by January 2025.

“After a career in frontline politics which began in local government in 1978, and which has seen me represent Mole Valley in Parliament since 1997, I have decided – after a great deal of thought – not to contest the new Dorking and Horley seat and instead retire at the next general election,” the 76-year-old wrote in an email to constituents.

His majority over the Liberal Democrats in 2019 was 12,041.

The veteran backbencher, a practising dentist, first represented Croydon Central before switching to Mole Valley in Surrey in 1997.

A council leader before entering the House of Commons, Sir Paul served as a junior minister in Sir John Major’s government and chaired the Commons Administration Committee in 2017-19.

Sir Paul Beresford
Veteran MP Sir Paul Beresford will retire at the next election (PA)

Mr McPartland said representing Stevenage had been “the biggest honour of my life”.

He retained the seat with an 8,562 majority in 2019.

Mr McPartland was briefly a security minister in Boris Johnson’s caretaker government as his premiership unravelled, and served as chair of the Regulatory Reform Select Committee.

He was recently the only Tory MP to vote against the Government on the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill at second reading, describing it as a “shameful Bill” that does “nothing to stop strikes”.

Announcing his departure, the 46-year-old tweeted: “I will always support ⁦@Conservatives⁩ as the party that gave a working class kid from Brixton the opportunity to become Prime Minister.”

A string of senior Tories also plan to exit Westminster, including former chancellor Sajid Javid, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and former environment secretary George Eustice.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was a Conservative until he lost the whip over his I’m A Celebrity appearance, and Dehenna Davison, seen as a rising star in the Tory party, will also be quitting the Commons.

