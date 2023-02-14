University staff and civil servants to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

University staff and civil servants to strike

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 12.03am
(PA)
(PA)

University staff and civil servants will strike on Tuesday as the wave of industrial action continues to sweep the UK.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) and the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will mount picket lines outside universities and the British Museum in disputes over pay, pensions and working conditions.

More than 70,000 members of the UCU will begin the first of three successive days of strike action across 150 universities in the UK this week, which threaten disruption to students’ lectures and seminars.

Around 100 members of the PCS union at the British Museum working in visitor services and security teams are striking all week as part of a dispute over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.

The UCU confirmed on Monday evening that it will reballot its members to allow university staff to take further industrial action through the rest of the academic year if their demands are not met by employers.

Coronavirus
The British Museum (John Walton/PA)

The announcement came as the UCU entered talks with the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents 144 employers, via the conciliation service Acas.

The UCEA has made a pay offer of between 5% and 8%, which had been rejected by the union.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Staff are striking because they are sick of being denied a decent pay rise, secure employment, and proper pensions.

“And students are standing with us because they know that staff working conditions are their learning conditions.

“Our union is determined to reach a negotiated settlement which allows staff to get back to work and students to continue their studies uninterrupted.

“But that can only happen if vice chancellors come out of hiding and use a fraction of the sector’s vast wealth to make serious, well-rounded offers to staff.”

Raj Jethwa, UCEA’s chief executive, said: “It is disappointing that UCU has confirmed it will re-ballot on the day that these Acas talks have started.

“It is saddening if even a single student is impacted by the 18 days of strike action that UCU has already asked its member to take, and we hope that these Acas talks will help to resolve this dispute.”

PCS members are also on strike this week at the Department for Work and Pensions, DVLA and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

They will be joined by Border Force staff in Dover, Calais, Coquelles and Dunkirk on Friday.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our hard-working members are sorry they’re taking this action during half term because their working life is dedicated to sharing information with people, especially young people learning about the exhibits and artefacts in the British Museum.

“That they are taking this action shows how strongly they feel taken for granted by the Government. The Prime Minister has the power to end this strike tomorrow, but he’s nowhere to be seen.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak, who will join a picket line at the British Museum on Tuesday, said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly. But the Conservative government is pushing workers like these museum staff into a corner by refusing to engage in serious pay negotiations.

“We all want these pay disputes to be quickly resolved. And that can happen if the Chancellor and Prime Minister do the right thing and come to the negotiating table with credible pay offers.

“Until then, unions will hold firm, because we know that decent pay rises are possible – it comes down to political choices.”

The National Education Union (NEU) had planned to take strike action in schools in Wales on Tuesday, but the walkout was suspended last week after a new pay offer was made by the Welsh government.

Teaching union leaders will meet with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on Wednesday in a bid to resolve a pay dispute which threatens further walkouts in schools across England in February and March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
2
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
3
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
4
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
5
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
6
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished
7
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
8
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
9
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2
10
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi

More from The Courier

A man had been seen trying doors in the Dorward Road area of Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged with theft in Montrose
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts 'weapon' was joke Christmas present for wife
An artist's impression of how the Lochgelly development will look. Image Robertson Homes/Fife Council
24-bed care home and 20 affordable houses to be built in Lochgelly
A frustrated Mulgrew. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are 'up for the fight' — but talk is…
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson: Both Dundee strikers scored in Sunday's win over Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end - and I'd rather…
Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 against Cove Rangers after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and 'standing…
Drey Wright during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright has been one of St Johnstone's best, says Callum Davidson
Patrick Higgins, front, with fellow members of Strathmiglo Conservation Community. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Nature lovers' bid to put Strathmiglo on the map as Fife's first biodiversity village
cononsyth hens sheds
Angus chicken shed opponents urge councillors to shoot down plan for giant facility
Dundee United star Dave Bowman's daughter Rebecca (aged 2), shows her affection for her bearded collie dog Toddie, with a Valentine's Day card. Photo taken 12/2/1993. Featured in C&A 13/2/1992. B70 1993-02-12 Rebecca Bowman with her dog Toddie (C)DCT
Puppy love: How Valentine's Day has been celebrated in Dundee over the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented