Cash boost for Scotland’s ‘thriving’ space sector hailed by UK Government

A funding boost worth almost £400,000 has been hailed as “good news for Scotland’s thriving space industry” by a UK Government minister.

Scotland Office minister John Lamont welcomed the confirmation of £373,000 for Space Scotland.

The money is to be used by the space sector to help reduce its environmental impact and also to address workforce challenges.

It is part of £6.5 million of cash from the UK Space Agency being awarded to 18 projects across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland which are designed to help the industry grow.

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “These projects will tap into the wealth of talent found in places like Cornwall and the east Midlands, as well as across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, while using space and satellite technology to support local communities.

“This funding will help link local clusters to valuable networks of innovators and investors, showcasing the strengths of the UK space sector to international investors and levelling up the economy.”

Welcoming the new funding, Mr Lamont said: “This is more good news for Scotland’s thriving space industry and the many people who work in it.

“Last year the UK Government awarded more than £1.5 million to support Scottish-based satellite launch projects and space clusters.

“These new awards underline our vision for Scotland as a key contributor to the UK’s space sector, as we look forward to the first vertical satellite launches from Scottish soil.”

The Scottish space sector generates £141 million in income for the UK economy and employs more than 8,000 people – with almost a fifth (18%) of UK jobs in the industry based in Scotland.

UK Space Agency chief executive Dr Paul Bate said: “Scotland is a global hub for satellite manufacturing, has vast expertise in data gathering and analysis, and will soon become a leading destination for satellite launch.

“Our new funding for Space Scotland will give a further boost to the space ecosystem and help realise its full economic potential.”