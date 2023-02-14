Three in four councils to increase council tax by maximum of 5% from April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Three in four councils to increase council tax by maximum of 5% from April

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 6.07am
Millions of households face further cost-of-living struggles with research suggesting three-quarters of councils will hike tax by 5% from April (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Millions of households face further cost-of-living struggles with research suggesting three-quarters of councils will hike tax by 5% from April (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Millions of households face further cost-of-living pressures after research suggested three-quarters of councils will hike tax by 5% from April.

The County Councils Network (CCN) has found 84 councils out of 114 who provide social care and have published their 2023/24 budget proposals plan to raise council tax by the maximum permitted which is 4.99%.

The Labour vice-chair of CCN, and leader of Cheshire East Council, Sam Corcoran, said local authorities had “little choice” but to propose increasing council tax.

“With inflation reaching levels not seen for over 40 years and with demand-led pressures for care services showing no sign of abating, local authority leaders are setting their budgets in the most difficult circumstances in decades,” Mr Corcoran said.

“We all recognise the cost-of-living crisis is impacting on every household in the country and disproportionally on low incomes, but we have little choice but to propose council tax rises again next year, with many local authorities reluctantly opting for maximum rises.

“With councils facing multi-million funding deficits next year, the alternative to council tax rises would be drastic cuts to frontline services at a time when people at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis need us to be there for them. With the financial situation for councils looking extremely tough for the next few years, we will be calling on the Chancellor for further help in the March Budget.”

It comes after official analysis recently showed nearly all local authorities were expected to hike council tax by 5% annually over the next five years, under Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans to raise money for them.

Around 95% of councils are expected to hike payments by the full 5% permitted, according to Treasury analysis in November.

But councils warned at the time that rate hikes will be “extremely difficult” for struggling households while failing to plug their shortfalls.

Currently, authorities must hold local referendums if they want to increase council tax by more than 3%, but Mr Hunt announced in his autumn statement he will raise this to 5%.

The Office for Budget Responsibility says this will raise £3.3 billion in 2026/27, rising to £4.8 billion in 2027/28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
2
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
3
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
4
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
5
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
6
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished
7
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
8
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
9
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2
10
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi

More from The Courier

A man had been seen trying doors in the Dorward Road area of Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged with theft in Montrose
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts 'weapon' was joke Christmas present for wife
An artist's impression of how the Lochgelly development will look. Image Robertson Homes/Fife Council
24-bed care home and 20 affordable houses to be built in Lochgelly
A frustrated Mulgrew. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are 'up for the fight' — but talk is…
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson: Both Dundee strikers scored in Sunday's win over Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end - and I'd rather…
Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 against Cove Rangers after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and 'standing…
Drey Wright during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright has been one of St Johnstone's best, says Callum Davidson
Patrick Higgins, front, with fellow members of Strathmiglo Conservation Community. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Nature lovers' bid to put Strathmiglo on the map as Fife's first biodiversity village
cononsyth hens sheds
Angus chicken shed opponents urge councillors to shoot down plan for giant facility
Dundee United star Dave Bowman's daughter Rebecca (aged 2), shows her affection for her bearded collie dog Toddie, with a Valentine's Day card. Photo taken 12/2/1993. Featured in C&A 13/2/1992. B70 1993-02-12 Rebecca Bowman with her dog Toddie (C)DCT
Puppy love: How Valentine's Day has been celebrated in Dundee over the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented