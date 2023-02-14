More than 55,000 social tenants to benefit from fuel poverty fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 55,000 social tenants to benefit from fuel poverty fund

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 9.55am
The fuel poverty funding will be given to social landlords to distribute (Yui Mok/PA)
The fuel poverty funding will be given to social landlords to distribute (Yui Mok/PA)

More than 55,000 people living in social housing will receive support from a government fuel poverty fund, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has said.

The Scottish Government’s Social Housing Fuel Support Fund launched in August, receiving bids for almost three times more than the £2 million funding could provide within just 36 hours.

Additional funding from the Scottish Government through its emergency budget review in September meant the almost £6 million applied for by social landlords could be paid – providing funding for an estimated 30,000 more households than under the initial funding.

MIchael Matheson
Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government was ‘doing everything in our power’ to tackle fuel poverty (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Under the scheme, landlords apply for cash that can be distributed directly to their tenants to help with fuel bills or provide equipment and other items such as winter duvets and heated blankets.

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government is continuing to do everything in our power to mitigate the impact of the energy price crisis on consumers, and subsequently prioritised support to double our Fuel Insecurity Fund to £20 million this year.

“I am pleased that this additional investment to the SFHA has been targeted through the latest round of their Social Housing Fuel Support Fund, getting direct, tangible support to some of the most vulnerable and at-risk households across the country.”

He added: “This remains a deeply unsettling time for many thousands of people struggling to meet their energy costs and we continue to work with energy companies, consumer organisations and the third sector to support as many people as possible with their energy bills, while continuing to call on the UK Government to carefully consider the impact that the forthcoming price cap rise and ongoing support from April, will have on those that are in or at risk of fuel poverty.”

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, said: “The Scottish Government’s additional funding to help tenants who are struggling with soaring energy bills will make a huge difference.

“The funds will help housing associations and co-operatives continue their vital work in tackling poverty and help tenants to stay warm this winter.”

