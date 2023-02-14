More than 55,000 social tenants to benefit from fuel poverty fund

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 55,000 people living in social housing will receive support from a government fuel poverty fund, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has said.

The Scottish Government’s Social Housing Fuel Support Fund launched in August, receiving bids for almost three times more than the £2 million funding could provide within just 36 hours.

Additional funding from the Scottish Government through its emergency budget review in September meant the almost £6 million applied for by social landlords could be paid – providing funding for an estimated 30,000 more households than under the initial funding.

Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government was ‘doing everything in our power’ to tackle fuel poverty (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Under the scheme, landlords apply for cash that can be distributed directly to their tenants to help with fuel bills or provide equipment and other items such as winter duvets and heated blankets.

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government is continuing to do everything in our power to mitigate the impact of the energy price crisis on consumers, and subsequently prioritised support to double our Fuel Insecurity Fund to £20 million this year.

“I am pleased that this additional investment to the SFHA has been targeted through the latest round of their Social Housing Fuel Support Fund, getting direct, tangible support to some of the most vulnerable and at-risk households across the country.”

He added: “This remains a deeply unsettling time for many thousands of people struggling to meet their energy costs and we continue to work with energy companies, consumer organisations and the third sector to support as many people as possible with their energy bills, while continuing to call on the UK Government to carefully consider the impact that the forthcoming price cap rise and ongoing support from April, will have on those that are in or at risk of fuel poverty.”

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, said: “The Scottish Government’s additional funding to help tenants who are struggling with soaring energy bills will make a huge difference.

“The funds will help housing associations and co-operatives continue their vital work in tackling poverty and help tenants to stay warm this winter.”