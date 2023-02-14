Child Disability Payments hit £130m as minister urges more people to apply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Child Disability Payments hit £130m as minister urges more people to apply

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 12.09pm
The Child Disability Payments figures were released on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Child Disability Payments figures were released on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Child Disability Payment has paid out more than £130 million, it has been revealed, as a government minister urged people who think they may be eligible to apply.

The benefit was launched in three council areas in July 2021 before being rolled out fully across the country in November of that year, with the families of an estimated 54,735 children in receipt as of the end of 2022.

With the creation of the Scottish Government’s own benefits system, the Child Disability Payment will replace the Disability Living Allowance for Children paid out by the UK Government, with the transfer of all cases set to be complete in the coming months.

Since launch, figures released on Tuesday showed a total of £132.5 million had been paid out.

During the same period, 940 appeals – known as “re-determinations” by Social Security Scotland – have been received, the vast majority of which result in a full or partial award from the agency.

The figures show 730 re-determinations were allowed or partially allowed – 85% of all those lodged – while 95 were disallowed and 30 were deemed to be “invalid”.

Social security minister Ben Macpherson described the amount paid out by the agency as “welcome news”.

“Child Disability Payment helps parents to support their children and assists young people to live their lives to the fullest,” he said.

Ben Macpherson
Ben Macpherson urged those who are eligible to apply for the payment (Lesley Martin/PA)

“Therefore, it is welcome news that, so far, more than £130 million in Child Disability Payments has been distributed to thousands of families with disabled children, to help cover extra costs.

“New applications are increasing, and Social Security Scotland is working to process these as quickly as they can, while seeking to ensure that right decisions are made first time.

“We are only being asked to look again at decisions in a very small proportion of cases.

“The process of transferring people’s awards from the DWP’s Disability Living Allowance for children to our Child Disability Payment is also continuing at pace, and on course to be almost entirely complete in the spring.”

He added: “The Scottish social security system has been designed in partnership with those who have experience of applying for benefits previously. This has helped us to build a system that is easier to access, and where people are treated with dignity, fairness and respect.

“I urge anyone who thinks they, their child or someone they know may be eligible for Scottish Government benefits to check and apply.”

Jamee Killin, an Edinburgh-based mum whose child has ADHD, praised staff as “extremely helpful”, urging “anyone who thinks they might be eligible to apply”.

