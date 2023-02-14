Student, 76, completes his PhD after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Student, 76, completes his PhD after 50 years

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 2.11pm Updated: February 14 2023, 2.25pm
Dr Nick Axten on the day of his graduation from the University of Bristol (University of Bristol/PA)

A student who started a PhD in 1970 has finally graduated – more than 50 years later.

Dr Nick Axten, 76, said he needed “a long hard think” over the intervening decades.

In 1970 Dr Axten received a prestigious Fulbright scholarship for a PhD in mathematical sociology at the University of Pittsburgh in the US. But after five years he returned to the UK with the PhD unfinished.

Dr Nick Axten has finally completed his PhD after starting it more than 50 years ago (University of Bristol/PA)

Today the University of Bristol conferred him a Doctor of Philosophy in front of his wife Claire Axten and 11-year-old granddaughter Freya.

Dr Axten said: “What I was trying to do in the early 70s was exceptionally difficult.

“Some problems are so great it takes the best part of a lifetime to get your head around them. They need a long hard think. This one has taken me 50 years.”

Dr Axten’s research, which he hopes to publish, builds on the ideas he was working on in the US five decades ago.

It is a new theory for understanding human behaviour based on the values each person holds, which he believes has the potential to change the view of behavioural psychology.

When he started his undergraduate degree in Leeds in 1967, men wore their hair long and women were wearing miniskirts.

Nick Axten was an undergraduate at the University of Leeds in the late 1960s at a time of great social change (Nick Axten/PA)

Smoking inside university buildings was the norm and personal computers were still sci-fi.

“It was still flower power and there was a revolutionary feel. It was the time of the Vietnam War, Paris, Prague and student sit-ins,” he recalled.

“Jack Straw was president of the students’ union in Leeds. Sociology and psychology were suddenly boom subjects. I went to study them because I wanted to understand people.

“I have loved being a student again at Bristol University.

“All of the other philosophy graduate students were around 23 but they accepted me as one of their own.

“They are clever people full of ideas and I loved talking with them – especially at the pub in the afternoon.

“Doing a PhD is a lot of hard work, but it’s been brilliant.”

Dr Axten came to the University of Bristol in 2016 to do an MA in Philosophy, aged 69. He then studied for a PhD in Philosophy at the same university, finishing in 2022 aged 75.

His University of Bristol supervisor, Professor Samir Okasha, said: “Nick was an incredibly enthusiastic, energetic and committed student during his time here.

“It’s fantastic to see him graduate half a century after he started his original PhD.”

During a varied career Dr Axten lived all over the UK and was creator and principle author of the school teaching programme Oxford Primary Science.

He lives in Wells, Somerset with his wife, is father to two children and has four grandchildren.

