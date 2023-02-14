‘Great unretirement’ driving over-50s back into work amid soaring living costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Great unretirement’ driving over-50s back into work amid soaring living costs

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 3.05pm
The number of people returning to the workforce has reached a record high in a sign that the cost-of-living crisis could be forcing people to top up their incomes (Joe Giddens/ PA)
The number of people returning to the workforce has reached a record high in a sign that the cost-of-living crisis could be forcing people to top up their incomes (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The number of people returning to the workforce has reached a record high in a sign that the cost-of-living crisis could be forcing people to top up their incomes.

A net flow of 48,000 people moved out of economic inactivity and into employment between the three months to September and the three months to December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This was a record-high movement of economically inactive people into the workforce, the ONS said.

Economic inactivity refers to people who are not in the workforce but have not been looking for a job, meaning they would not be defined as unemployed.

The movement was driven by young people aged between 16 to 24, and people between 50 and 64.

The surge in younger people going back into work could reflect seasonal trends as students took on part-time jobs over the festive season.

However, the wave of over-50s returning to jobs could be reflective of the “great unretirement”, experts suggested.

The phrase has been coined after the pandemic ushered in a wave of people quitting their jobs, known as the “great resignation”.

The ONS has pointed to a reversal of that trend in recent months, suggesting that people who previously chose to leave work are since seeking to plug the holes in their finances.

Helen Morrissey, head of pension analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The great unretirement helped drive a record number of people back to work.

“After an exodus from the workplace during the pandemic, more people are swapping the sofa for the office chair again.

“The rising cost of living will be playing a part as people are realising their pensions may not go as far as they had expected.

“However, we also know some of these people stopped work because of long-term sickness, so better health may have encouraged them to reconsider a return to work.”

It comes as people’s real wages continue to be outstripped by rising prices.

The ONS data showed average regular pay growth hit 6.7% in the three months to December, the strongest growth rate the UK has seen outside of the pandemic.

With the consumer prices inflation (CPI) rate reaching 10.5% in December, it means that the average worker’s wages are still not keeping up with the soaring cost of living.

Once CPI is taken into account, the ONS said regular pay fell by 3.6% compared to the previous year – among the largest falls in real pay since comparable records began in 2001.

Pay growth graphics
(PA Graphics)

While there are early signs of people returning to work post-pandemic, the levels of economic inactivity are still far higher than before Covid in early 2020.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said earlier this month that inactivity among 50 to 65-year-olds was dragging on the UK’s labour supply and “weighs on the economy’s potential”.

He acknowledged that many were making a lifestyle choice to retire early while others were affected by long-term illness which means they may never return to work.

Stephen Lowe, group communications director at retirement specialist Just Group, said: “It’s a worry that the recovery in the labour market is so anaemic for the over-50s, with businesses struggling to recruit and many people struggling with cost-of-living increases.

“It raises questions about how much support is being given to helping them get back into work and whether the Government could do more to bring the skills and experience back into the workforce to help drive economic growth.”

