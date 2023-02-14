Covid inquiry chairwoman ‘sympathetic’ to request to delay first hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Covid inquiry chairwoman ‘sympathetic’ to request to delay first hearing

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 3.59pm
Covid inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett hinted she could agree to delay the opening public hearing until June (Yui Mok/PA)
Covid inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett hinted she could agree to delay the opening public hearing until June (Yui Mok/PA)

The retired judge leading the UK Covid Inquiry said she is “sympathetic” to a request made to delay the first public hearing by a month.

Baroness Hallett had heard how the process of making “thousands of manual redactions” to UK Government papers submitted to the inquiry had slowed down the process of disclosing information to bereaved families and other relevant groups.

After receiving a “modest” delay request by the inquiry’s legal team, which was backed by barristers representing families affected across the UK, the crossbench peer said: “In my view, as seems to be the view of all the participants, far better delay the start by … up to four weeks, than start early and then not be ready and not be effective.

“So, I am sympathetic to those submissions.”

The chairwoman said she would be make a decision “as soon as I can” on the possibility of pushing back the start of module one, which is looking into the UK’s preparedness and resilience for a pandemic, from May to June.

It came after Hugo Keith KC, counsel for the inquiry, said his team was having to be bolstered to deal with the redaction workload.

They are removing “irrelevant information”, including the names of junior officials who were not in decision-making roles during the pandemic, from policy documents and emails submitted by UK Government departments.

Those changes then have to be reviewed by the departments impacted, he said, before being disclosed to the inquiry.

Mr Keith said: “As I cannot guarantee, as was provisionally hoped to be the case, that the core participants will receive almost all the disclosure to which they are entitled by mid-March, I must invite you to consider putting back the provisional start date of May to early June.

“In the general scheme of your inquiry, this is a fairly modest adjournment application.

UK Covid-19 Inquiry
Chairwoman Baroness Hallett has been asked to consider a delay to the first public hearing on the inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

“But it will allow, if you grant it, a proper opportunity for the core participants to get on top of the materials and, as a necessary part of that process, time to get the documents to them.”

He said any decision to push back the start of module one would have a knock-on impact on the start date for later modules but “not necessarily on the overall length of your inquiry”.

Pete Weatherby KC, who is representing bereaved families, said his clients agreed with the need for a delay.

He expressed concern that there remained a “considerable distance to go” when it came to evidence gathering by inquiry officials, and called for changes in the way information was being handled.

“We agree there is … no alternative to that (delay),” Mr Weatherby told Baroness Hallett.

“The reality (is) we have a total of 719 exhibits and documents disclosed and precisely three witness statements relating to module one.

“The evidence-gathering stage of module one appears to be quite far from completion and the disclosure … is very much in the foothills.”

Hillsborough Inquest
Pete Weatherby KC, pictured at the Hillsborough inquest, is representing families bereaved by Covid (Joe Giddens/PA)

The “significant changes” to the process proposed by Mr Weatherby included giving bereaved families and other “core participants” in the inquiry immediate access to the evidence submitted.

He said that way “any perceived gaps” could be raised quickly, rather than waiting for the disclosure of evidence to be made closer to the hearing’s start date.

Mr Weatherby also took issue with the way redactions were being handled, given it is slowing down the process of families being permitted to review the UK Government’s submissions.

“It is apparent that this issue, this redaction of the names of junior staff, is taking up a disproportionate and substantial amount of time of his (Hugo Keith KC) team and the knock-on effect is it is seriously impeding the disclosure of other material to core participants,” he said.

He called on the inquiry’s legal team to leave redactions until closer to the time of publication, allowing the information to be shared confidentially with “core participants” sooner.

Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, representing the Trade Union Congress (TUC), said her client wanted to give evidence to the inquiry on the “links of the austerity agenda and funding cuts” on Britain’s ability to prepare for a pandemic.

Mr Weatherby, in his submission, said bereaved families backed the TUC’s request.

The preliminary hearing also heard submissions from barristers representing families bereaved by coronavirus who are based in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Seaton Road in Arbroath where the man was attacked. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three
2
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park…
3
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts ‘weapon’ was joke Christmas present for wife
4
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
5
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
6
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
7
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
8
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
9
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
10
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The first ever field trial of a gene edited (GE) variety of wheat has been harvested Picture shows; Prof Nigel Halford. Unknown. Supplied by Rothamsted Date; 02/07/2021
Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success
The incident happened near the bus stops outside Primark. Image: Google Street View
Hunt for youth seen brandishing '6in knife' in Dundee city centre
Liverpool fans outside the Stade de Paris.
JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement
Covid inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett hinted she could agree to delay the opening public hearing until June (Yui Mok/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug
Picket lines at Morgan Academy at a strike by the EIS recently..
Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer?
Nethercraig holiday park near Alyth is to undergo a major expansion. Image: Angus Council
Alyth holiday park owners 'delighted' by approval for major site expansion
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Missing' Glenrothes public artworks found... in council storage facility
Dhaneshwar Prasad, owner and head chef at Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on…
production line of Scotch whisky bottles.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland - the real challenge for our modern economy?
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid 'remarkable' rural sales

Editor's Picks

Most Commented