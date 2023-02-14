‘Significant reduction in staff needed’ to meet Glasgow council spending gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Significant reduction in staff needed’ to meet Glasgow council spending gap

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 5.11pm Updated: February 14 2023, 5.25pm
Glasgow Council will set its budget on Thursday (Lewis McKenzie/PA)
Glasgow Council will set its budget on Thursday (Lewis McKenzie/PA)

A scheme offering voluntary redundancy to Glasgow City Council staff looks set to be extended for three years as the city seeks to close a £60 million funding gap with, in part, a “significant reduction” in staff.

The council, the largest in the country, will set its budget on Thursday, where councillors will have to wrestle with a £60.8 million black hole in finances.

A report to be considered by councillors at the meeting has recommended they extend the authority’s voluntary severance policy for a further three years.

The policy was due to expire in March.

The report said: “The proposals to meet the spending gap will require a significant reduction in staffing. Some of this will be delivered via non-filling of vacancies and attrition however voluntary severance will also be required.

“In June 2020, City Administration Committee approved a report proposing a voluntary severance policy from 2020-2023.

“It, however, was designed to operate for a fixed period of three years, that period coming to an end at the end of March 2023.

“It is proposed that those arrangements are continued for a further three years to cover all council staff.”

The budget comes amid increasing financial strife for local authorities, with a number wrestling with similar shortfalls to Glasgow.

Earlier this year, reports emerged of speculative plans that could reduce teacher numbers in the city by as many as 800.

In direct response, both the First Minister and Education Secretary sought to block councils from dropping teacher numbers – a move that would be directly opposed to Scottish Government policy.

Last week, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced in Holyrood that ministers would “withhold or recoup” money given to councils specifically to maintain teacher numbers.

The report went on to say there was “uncertainty” around any funding cuts that could result from a move to reduce teacher numbers.

“There is uncertainty around settlement conditions which may be enforced by Scottish Government if local authorities reduce teacher and support for learning workers’ numbers in Education Services,” the report said.

“There are ongoing discussions between Cosla and Scottish Government on this matter.”

In an unusual step, the Scottish Labour group in the city, which narrowly missed out on becoming the biggest on the council at last year’s election, announced last week it would not put forward its own budget proposals, meaning the SNP administration would be able to pass its own plans without the need for a deal with any other party.

Meanwhile, the Green contingent on the council will hold a series of visits on Wednesday, with the group’s co-leader, Jon Molyneux, saying ahead of the visits: “With just one day left, Greens across Glasgow are giving voice to those whose livelihoods are at risk, and those communities who will bear the brunt of cuts to services.

“Many of these vital services are already at breaking point, so now is the time to address the challenges the city faces and to explore both immediate and long-term solutions which can be implemented locally or lobbied for via both the UK and Scottish Parliaments.

“This needs all parties to work together in a collective effort in the best interests of the city.”

