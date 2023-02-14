Concern over Covid inquiry PR firms that worked for Government during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Concern over Covid inquiry PR firms that worked for Government during pandemic

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 5.25pm
A barrister representing bereaved families said there was a concern about conflicts of interest regarding firms hired by the UK Covid-19 inquiry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A barrister representing bereaved families said there was a concern about conflicts of interest regarding firms hired by the UK Covid-19 inquiry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There is “considerable unease” among families bereaved by Covid about the national inquiry into the pandemic hiring PR firms who previously worked for the UK Government, the chairwoman was told.

Pete Weatherby KC, who is representing bereaved families, told a preliminary hearing of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that it was an “acute concern” for his clients to read reports that companies involved in promoting the probe’s so-called “listening exercise” had past contracts with government departments.

It was confirmed in October that PR giant M&C Saatchi would “help the inquiry inform people how and when to come forward to talk about what happened to them”.

The inquiry later announced that London-based creative agency 23red had been subcontracted by Saatchi to assist with the project.

A spokeswoman for the inquiry said officials were “satisfied” there were “no conflicts of interest” in hiring the two firms.

During the session on Tuesday, Mr Weatherby cited reporting by the website openDemocracy, stating that both M&C Saatchi and 23red previously had “contracts to work on the Government’s Covid response”, alongside other public sector work.

The barrister told chairwoman Baroness Hallett: “Another website asserts that 23red actually worked from the Cabinet Office on that work.

“I’m not commenting on whether those accounts are correct or indeed whether there is an actual conflict of interest, but there is considerable unease about this.

“And what we seek is a clear indication from the inquiry as to it using companies that have undertaken what might reasonably be perceived to be a conflict of interest.

“And indeed, for companies contracted to do inquiry work, to make a public statement concerning any work they have done that could be perceived to be a conflict.”

Coronavirus – Wed Jan 20, 2021
Reports have suggested that two firms hired by the Covid-19 Inquiry have previously been contracted by the UK Government (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said that without a “robust and transparent approach to these issues” then the listening exercise would “have less utility and less credibility”.

The first part of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, which its legal team has requested be delayed from May until June, will look at the UK’s preparedness for a pandemic, with thousands of pages of UK Government evidence set to be sifted through as part of the process.

A spokeswoman for the inquiry said: “The inquiry is developing an extensive, nationwide, listening exercise that will enable thousands of people across the UK to share their experiences of the pandemic.

“It has appointed research and communications specialists to support this.

“The inquiry announced that the communications contract was awarded to M&C Saatchi at its preliminary hearing on October 31.

“An update was also posted on its website. ‘23red has been subcontracted by M&C Saatchi to provide the inquiry with expertise on working with external organisations to support public engagement and encourage people to share their experiences.’

“The contract was awarded in line with Crown Commercial Service’s robust procurement regulations, ensuring transparency and value for money for the taxpayer.

“We were satisfied there are no conflicts of interest for the appointed suppliers which would affect the delivery of the listening exercise.”

M&C Saatchi and 23red have been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Seaton Road in Arbroath where the man was attacked. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three
2
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park…
3
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts ‘weapon’ was joke Christmas present for wife
4
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
5
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
6
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
7
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
8
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
9
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
10
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The first ever field trial of a gene edited (GE) variety of wheat has been harvested Picture shows; Prof Nigel Halford. Unknown. Supplied by Rothamsted Date; 02/07/2021
Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success
The incident happened near the bus stops outside Primark. Image: Google Street View
Hunt for youth seen brandishing '6in knife' in Dundee city centre
Liverpool fans outside the Stade de Paris.
JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement
A barrister representing bereaved families said there was a concern about conflicts of interest regarding firms hired by the UK Covid-19 inquiry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug
Picket lines at Morgan Academy at a strike by the EIS recently..
Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer?
Nethercraig holiday park near Alyth is to undergo a major expansion. Image: Angus Council
Alyth holiday park owners 'delighted' by approval for major site expansion
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Missing' Glenrothes public artworks found... in council storage facility
Dhaneshwar Prasad, owner and head chef at Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on…
production line of Scotch whisky bottles.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland - the real challenge for our modern economy?
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid 'remarkable' rural sales

Editor's Picks

Most Commented