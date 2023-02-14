British person has died in Ukraine, says Foreign Office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A British national has died while in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

The identity of the individual is not yet known, but their family has been informed.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities”.

The UK Government continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine, amid the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Since the war began in February last year, numerous individuals have travelled from the UK – with some taking part in fighting against Russian forces while others engage in volunteering and aid work.

The dead person is a man, according to the BBC, but further details remain unconfirmed.

In January, British nationals Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry were killed in eastern Ukraine while attempting a “humanitarian evacuation”.