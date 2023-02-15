Holyrood committee has ‘deep and wide-ranging’ concerns over EU law Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holyrood committee has ‘deep and wide-ranging’ concerns over EU law Bill

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 12.04am
A Holyrood committee has expressed concern over a Westminster Bill to wipe EU laws off UK statute books (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee has expressed concern over a Westminster Bill to wipe EU laws off UK statute books (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Holyrood committee has said it has “deep and wide-ranging” concerns over a UK Government Bill that would replace EU law.

The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill will see all remaining laws implemented while the UK was a member of the bloc removed at the end of the year if not already absorbed onto the statute book.

The controversial move has caused consternation in devolved legislatures, with Holyrood’s Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee saying the Bill could have an impact in areas under the power of the Scottish Parliament.

In a report released on Wednesday, the committee – except for Tory MSPs Donald Cameron and Maurice Golden who dissented against the findings – said the Scottish Parliament should have the power to scrutinise changes to law which are within devolved competence.

British and EU flags flying
The Bill would see many EU laws wiped from the statute book (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Under current plans, UK ministers would be allowed to make changes through secondary legislation, which does not require the same legislative consent from the devolved parliaments as a Bill.

“The committee believes – as a point of constitutional principle and simple democratic imperative – that the Scottish Parliament should have the opportunity to effectively scrutinise the exercise of all legislative powers within devolved competence,” the report said.

“The Bill in its current form neither protects nor promotes that principle; nor does it encourage confidence when it comes to the potential impacts on policy areas as crucial and wide ranging as food standards, animal health, safeguarding the environment, consumer protection, business practice and employment.”

The committee was also warned of a “cliff-edge” after the deadline, the “blank cheque powers” that could be given to UK ministers to amend the law and the possible increase to regulatory divergence between the UK and the rest of the EU.

Clare Adamson, the committee’s convener, said: “The evidence we heard was stark and there is deep concern over the legislative cliff edge and the threat this Bill poses in key areas. But the committee’s concerns on this Bill go beyond this and are deep and wide-ranging.

“We are once again in a position of highlighting the strain that intergovernmental processes face post-Brexit.

“And to have to do so again is deeply frustrating.

“We were also told of blank cheque powers being handed to ministers in terms of their discretion to amend or replace REUL.

“Far-reaching policy changes should be made via a Bill, and not through secondary legislation.

“We ask our colleagues in the House of Lords and Westminster to carefully consider the issues we have raised in our report.”

A UK Government spokesman said it was “committed to taking full advantage of the benefits of Brexit” and had been “engaging with the devolved administrations on the progress of the Bill and the reviews into retained EU law”.

“There have been substantive discussions on the overall policy and draft clauses ahead of the Bill’s introduction,” the spokesman said.

