Opponents of antisemitism reform can leave Labour – Sir Keir Starmer

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 12.05am
Sir Keir Starmer has told any members opposed to his reforms on antisemitism to consider leaving Labour (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has told any members opposed to his reforms on antisemitism to consider leaving Labour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has shown the door to any Labour members who oppose his work on antisemitism, warning them the party is “never going back”.

It comes as it was confirmed Labour is no longer being monitored by the equalities watchdog after making changes to address its handling of antisemitism.

The Labour leader, who will again apologise on behalf of the party on Wednesday, used an article in the Times newspaper to point to the “permanent, fundamental, irrevocable” changes made since he took over from Jeremy Corbyn.

On Wednesday the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), which had been scrutinising the party since ruling it was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination more than two years ago, announced its action plan for Labour to address breaches of the Equality Act concluded at the end of January and it was satisfied with the reforms.

Sir Keir said the work of reforming the party was not over as he suggested any members with doubts about the need for change should leave Labour.

“The changes we have made aren’t just fiddling around the edges or temporary fixes. They are permanent, fundamental, irrevocable,” he said.

“The Labour Party I lead today is unrecognisable from 2019. There are those who don’t like that change, who still refuse to see the reality of what had gone on under the previous leadership.

“To them I say in all candour: we are never going back. If you don’t like it, nobody is forcing you to stay.

“But to those who are reassured by what we have done, who think we are going in the right direction, who want to see more, I say: I share your hunger. We need you. Let’s keep changing Labour. Then, let’s change the country.”

