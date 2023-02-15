Man becomes eighth Briton to die in Ukraine since Russian invasion began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man becomes eighth Briton to die in Ukraine since Russian invasion began

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 2.11am
A man has become the eighth British national to die in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion (Alamy/PA)
A man has become the eighth British national to die in Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion.

A man has become the eighth British national to die in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion.

The identity of the individual, who the BBC reported was a man, is not yet known but the Foreign Office said their family has been informed.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities”.

The UK Government continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine, amid the ongoing invasion.

Since the war began in February last year, numerous individuals have travelled from the UK – with some taking part in fighting against Russian forces while others engage in volunteering and aid work.

The man is believed to be the eighth British national to have died in Ukraine since the war began.

In January, British nationals Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry were killed in eastern Ukraine while attempting a “humanitarian evacuation”.

Simon Lingard was killed in Ukraine last November, while in June ex-British soldier Jordan Gatley was shot dead in the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Scott Sibley, from Lincolnshire, died in southern Ukraine in April after a drone dropped mortars on his regiment.

Andrew Bagshaw leans on a couch
Andrew Bagshaw’s death was confirmed along with that of Christopher Parry nearly three weeks after the pair went missing in Ukraine (Handout/PA)

Craig Mackintosh, from Norfolk, was killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine in August.

Paul Urey, a British aid worker, died last July while being detained by Russian-backed separatists.

The latest death comes after British military chiefs declared Vladimir Putin’s troops have been commanded to advance in “most sectors” but are struggling to achieve a major breakthrough on the Ukrainian front line.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday that the Russians have “not massed sufficient offensive combat power” on any one axis to “achieve a decisive effect”.

Ukraine will be top of the agenda as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace joins his counterparts for a Nato meeting in Brussels.

The second day of the gathering of Nato defence ministers comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toured London, Paris and Brussels as part of efforts to convince allies to arm Kyiv with fighter planes.

The request, which comes as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches, is the latest plea from Mr Zelensky to Western allies.

The UK is set to become the first nation to start training Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard aircraft, but the Government has indicated that any possibility of Britain lending jets to Kyiv is a long-term prospect.

