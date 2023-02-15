Governor of China’s Xinjiang cancels controversial visit to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Governor of China’s Xinjiang cancels controversial visit to UK

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 4.23am
A Chinese governor accused of genocide has reportedly pulled out of an upcoming trip to the UK after MPs called for his arrest (Yui Mok/PA)
A Chinese governor accused of genocide has reportedly pulled out of an upcoming trip to the UK after MPs called for his arrest (Yui Mok/PA)

A Chinese governor accused of genocide has reportedly pulled out of an upcoming trip to the UK after MPs called for his arrest.

The BBC cited a Foreign Office (FCDO) spokesperson as saying they understood Erkin Tuniyaz, the governor of north-western Xinjiang province, had cancelled his participation in planned in-person talks with FCDO officials in Britain.

It came after a group of seven MPs, including former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, wrote to Attorney General Victoria Prentis asking her to give “serious consideration” to an application by an alleged torture-sufferer to prosecute the governor while he was in the UK.

The FCDO was widely condemned last week by MPs for entertaining the idea of talks with the governor given China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, which include allegations of forcibly sterilising women and putting children in “concentration camps”.

In 2021, MPs approved a non-binding Commons motion which declared Uighur Muslims and other minorities are “suffering crimes against humanity and genocide” in Xinjiang.

On Monday, Sir Iain accused Mr Tuniyaz of murder as he joined Uighur activists outside the FCDO’s King Charles Street headquarters protesting against the planned visit.

Sir Iain told protesters: “We do not meet with people who murder others. Government should be above that.

Erkin Tuniyaz visit protest
Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Labour peer Helena Kennedy attended the demonstration on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“There is no negotiation until China stops what it is doing and restores the rights, privileges and freedoms for the people of Xinjiang who are Uighur.”

He added: “We face the reality that there is a strong possibility that the Government may end up in some other location with officials meeting the man who is responsible for what we believe to be a genocide in Xinjiang. That is simply unacceptable.

“It is unacceptable for the Government to pretend that because a minister doesn’t meet him somehow it is unofficial. It is not.”

The protesters stayed outside the FCDO’s headquarters on King Charles Street in Westminster throughout Monday.

There were speeches by activists and Labour peer Helena Kennedy, who co-chairs the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China.

The activists waved placards reading “freedom for Uighurs” and “China, stop your genocide against the Uighurs” before delivering a protest letter to the FCDO.

Last week, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman, when asked why Mr Tuniyaz had not been sanctioned, said in a briefing of journalists: “My understanding is that FCDO officials are meeting the governor of Xinjiang to make clear the UK’s abhorrence over the treatment of the Uighur people and to underline that we will not relent from exposing the horrors from which they are being subjected.

“We will continue to reiterate this message so the Chinese authorities know they cannot hide their abuses. We do maintain diplomatic channels so we can pass on these messages and make clear our position.”

