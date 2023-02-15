Greens accuse deposit return scheme opponents of spreading misinformation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Greens have hit back at opponents of the deposit return scheme (DRS), accusing them of spreading “misinformation and panic”.

It comes after a cross-party group of MSPs called for the scheme to be halted, saying it would be “reckless” to start it in August this year as planned.

Under the current proposals, shoppers will pay a 20p deposit when buying a drink in certain containers, with the money then refunded to them when they take the empty cans and bottles back for recycling.

As well as the cross-party group of opponents, which included SNP MSPs, hundreds of figures in the food, drink and hospitality industries have called for a pause.

Lorna Slater, a Green minister who entered Nicola Sturgeon’s government under the cooperation agreement, is responsible for setting up the DRS.

Lorna Slater is responsible for setting up the scheme (Jane Barlow/PA)

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: “It is deeply regrettable to see this group of MSPs spreading misinformation and panic about a scheme that our parliament has already voted for and that is based on successful schemes that have been implemented around the world.

“You expect this level of relentless negativity, half-truths and distortion from the Tories, but to see MSPs from other parties joining them is disappointing to say the least.”

He continued: “We are in a climate emergency, and that needs a bold and ambitious response.

“The DRS is an important part of that response, and I am confident it will be recognised as one of the proudest achievements of devolution.

“The DRS will be vital to increasing recycling and cutting waste. It will be a big step towards cleaner streets and communities.

“At the last election we committed to delivering this scheme, and I am proud that with Scottish Greens in government that is exactly what we’re doing. It is a robust scheme and I am proud that it is being delivered by a Green minister.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has also voiced concerns about the scheme, insisting it is “not too late to think again”, urging the Scottish Government to halt its proposals and instead work with the UK Government to “design a system that works for the whole UK”.

The rest of the UK is not scheduled to bring in deposit return until October 2025 – more than two years after the August 16 start date for the Scottish scheme.