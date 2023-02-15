Greens accuse deposit return scheme opponents of spreading misinformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greens accuse deposit return scheme opponents of spreading misinformation

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 9.53am
Mark Ruskell said DRS opponents are pushing ‘relentless negativity’ (Fraser Bremner)
Mark Ruskell said DRS opponents are pushing ‘relentless negativity’ (Fraser Bremner)

The Scottish Greens have hit back at opponents of the deposit return scheme (DRS), accusing them of spreading “misinformation and panic”.

It comes after a cross-party group of MSPs called for the scheme to be halted, saying it would be “reckless” to start it in August this year as planned.

Under the current proposals, shoppers will pay a 20p deposit when buying a drink in certain containers, with the money then refunded to them when they take the empty cans and bottles back for recycling.

As well as the cross-party group of opponents, which included SNP MSPs, hundreds of figures in the food, drink and hospitality industries have called for a pause.

Lorna Slater, a Green minister who entered Nicola Sturgeon’s government under the cooperation agreement, is responsible for setting up the DRS.

Scottish independence referendum
Lorna Slater is responsible for setting up the scheme (Jane Barlow/PA)

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: “It is deeply regrettable to see this group of MSPs spreading misinformation and panic about a scheme that our parliament has already voted for and that is based on successful schemes that have been implemented around the world.

“You expect this level of relentless negativity, half-truths and distortion from the Tories, but to see MSPs from other parties joining them is disappointing to say the least.”

He continued: “We are in a climate emergency, and that needs a bold and ambitious response.

“The DRS is an important part of that response, and I am confident it will be recognised as one of the proudest achievements of devolution.

“The DRS will be vital to increasing recycling and cutting waste. It will be a big step towards cleaner streets and communities.

“At the last election we committed to delivering this scheme, and I am proud that with Scottish Greens in government that is exactly what we’re doing. It is a robust scheme and I am proud that it is being delivered by a Green minister.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has also voiced concerns about the scheme, insisting it is “not too late to think again”, urging the Scottish Government to halt its proposals and instead work with the UK Government to “design a system that works for the whole UK”.

The rest of the UK is not scheduled to bring in deposit return until October 2025 – more than two years after the August 16 start date for the Scottish scheme.

