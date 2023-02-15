Inflation falls to five-month low, but cost pressures remain intense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inflation falls to five-month low, but cost pressures remain intense

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 10.59am Updated: February 15 2023, 11.07am
UK inflation slowed by more than expected in January to hit a five-month low in a further sign that the cost-of-living crisis has passed its peak, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation dropped sharply to 10.1% last month – the lowest reading since September last year – from 10.5% in December as lower air fares and fuel costs helped slow down the pace of price rises.

Most economists had been expecting a drop to 10.3% last month.

It marks a further welcome decline from the eye-watering peak of 11.1% seen last October, caused by soaring energy prices, and may see the Bank of England take its foot off the pedal with further big interest rate rises.

But with inflation still in double digits and the rate near 40-year highs, households are yet to feel the pressure ease.

The ONS said food price inflation remained at its highest level for 45-years, at 16.8% in January, with the cost of everyday essentials still ramping up.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the battle to reduce inflation is “far from over”.

He said: “While any fall in inflation is welcome, the fight is far from over.

“High inflation strangles growth and causes pain for families and businesses – that’s why we must stick to the plan to halve inflation this year, reduce debt and grow the economy.”

The ONS said falls in passenger fares contributed to the drop in inflation, with air tickets seeing the largest fall.

Air fare annual inflation soared to 44.1% in December, but more than halved to 18.4% in January, the figures show.

Road transport fares such as coach travel also declined sharply, with inflation at 5.7%, down from 11.3%, while bus fares also eased, thanks largely to the £2 cap on single bus fares, which came into effect in England from January 1.

Motor fuel prices helped further slow the pace of inflation, with average petrol prices falling 5.9p a litre between December and January to stand at 149.4p per litre last month – the lowest since February 2022.

The latest data also showed a decline in the CPIH measure of inflation recorded by the ONS, down to 8.8% from 9.2% in December.

The Retail Prices Index (RPI) remained unchanged at 13.4% in January.

The Bank of England has said it believes CPI will fall sharply this year, with governor Andrew Bailey recently saying there has been a “turning of the corner” on inflation.

It said this is due to falling fuel prices and as supply chain difficulties have eased, while wholesale energy prices have also dropped significantly since the painful costs seen last year.

The Bank is forecasting inflation to fall to around 4% towards the end of this year.

It raised interest rates from 3.5% to 4% in February and there has been speculation that may have been the last hike due to the lower inflation outlook.

But there may be pressure on the Bank to raise interest rates again in March after official figures on Tuesday showed regular wages rising by 6.7% in the three months to December – a new record outside the pandemic and a worrying sign that inflation may prove stubborn.

And for low income households, price hikes for essentials still remain painfully high.

Sandra Horsfield, an economist at Investec Economics, said: “For low-income households weaker inflation pressures in air fares are of scant comfort, as non-essentials carry a smaller weight in their consumption basket than for those at the higher end of the income distribution.

“Welcome though today’s further fall in inflation is, therefore, the cost-of-living crisis remains very much alive.”

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, added that, with the drop in CPI being “heavily influenced by the volatile air fares category and base effects, whether the Bank of England will increase rates again next month is very much still in the balance”.

