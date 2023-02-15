Low-fat milk and olive oil top list of increased prices for everyday items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Low-fat milk and olive oil top list of increased prices for everyday items

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 11.23am
Food is one of the areas where prices have risen the most (Julien Behal/PA)
Food is one of the areas where prices have risen the most (Julien Behal/PA)

The rise in the cost of living eased somewhat in January, and by more than experts had expected, hinting at a sliver of good news amid the UK’s ongoing economic problems.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation dropped from 10.5% in December to 10.1% last month.

But this inflation was driven more by some items than others. The cost of low-fat milk, for instance, rose by more than any other category in the 12 months to January.

PA infographic showing price rises in past 12 months
(PA Graphics)

It contributed towards food being one of the areas where prices had risen by the most, the ONS showed. Meanwhile, there were a few areas where prices had decreased, such as second-hand cars and personal computers.

Below are some examples of how the cost of everyday items have increased in the past year, along with some of the key decreases.

The figures are based on the CPI measure of inflation and have been published by the ONS.

PA infographic showing UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to January 2023.

– Increases
Low-fat milk 45.2%
Olive oil 44.6%
Sugar 40.9%
Whole milk 37.2%
Cheese and curd 35.2%
Eggs 28.8%
Motor vehicle insurance 28%
Butter 27.1%
Mineral or spring waters 22%
Ready-made meals 21.9%
Jams, marmalades and honey 21.4%
Pasta products and couscous 20.8%
Potatoes 20.3%
Fresh or chilled fish 19.6%
Bread 19%
Passenger transport by air 18.4%
Hotels and similar accommodation 18.2%
Yoghurt 18.1%
Margarine and other vegetable fats 17.7%
Footwear for infants and children 17%
Soft drinks 16.2%
Refrigerators, freezers and fridge-freezers 15.6%
Meat 15%
Crisps 14.7%
Coffee 14.5%
Tea 13.5%
Travel insurance 13%
Fast food and takeaway food 12.1%
Household furniture 11.4%
Rice 11.2%
Fruit and vegetable juices 10.3%
Breakfast cereals 9.1%
Chocolate 8.5%
Clothes washing machines, clothes drying machines and dishwashing machines 7.4%
Gardens, plants and flowers 7.2%
New cars 6.7%
Fresh or chilled fruit 6.3%
Plants and flowers 5.8%
Dental services 4.9%
Footwear for men 3.8%
Petrol 3%
Dried fruit and nuts 2.7%
Footwear for women 1.1%
Cinemas, theatres, concerts 0.6%

– Decreases
Equipment for camping and open-air recreation -1.2%
Furnishings fabrics and curtains -1.3%
Charges by banks and post offices -1.3%
Software -2.7%
Coffee machines, tea makers and similar appliances -4.6%
Second-hand cars -7.2%
Personal computers -7.6%
Mobile telephone equipment -8%

