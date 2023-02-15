Protocol deal must address ‘democratic deficit’ in NI, DUP MP insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protocol deal must address ‘democratic deficit’ in NI, DUP MP insists

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 5.19pm
DUP MP Sammy Wilson (PA)
DUP MP Sammy Wilson (PA)

Any deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol that does not repair the “constitutional damage” it has caused will fail to convince the DUP to return to powersharing, a senior party figure has warned.

MP Sammy Wilson said the fundamental issue that needed confronting was the “democratic deficit” created by Northern Ireland being subject to EU rules over which local politicians had no influence on.

His comments come amid intensifying speculation that the EU and UK are set to unveil a deal aimed at breaking the impasse over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Brexit
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the DUP needed to stop ‘holding the public to ransom’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

The DUP is blocking the operation of the powersharing institutions in Belfast in protest at the protocol and has made clear it will not return to devolution until major changes are delivered.

It has set seven tests by which it will judge any deal struck by London and Brussels.

“There is much speculation about the deal which the PM (Rishi Sunak) is concluding with the EU, with the accompanying spin that it meets the DUPs seven tests,” said Mr Wilson.

“The DUP have not seen any details regarding the deal but the DUP will be the final arbiters as to whether or not it meets our seven tests. Of course, it must also meet the Government’s own tests and promises made in the NI Protocol Bill (draft legislation that would empower UK ministers to unilaterally override the protocol).

“The fundamental issue to be dealt with is the democratic deficit and the constitutional damage done by the imposition of EU law. If this is not dealt with then the deal will fall short of what is required to restore the political institutions.”

The latest of a series of bids to resurrect the Assembly was again blocked by the DUP on Tuesday.

The recalled sitting was initiated by Sinn Fein in an effort to pass stalled organ donation laws for Northern Ireland.

The DUP branded the move a stunt and insisted the law could be passed by the UK government at Westminster instead.

Assembly recalled to Stormont
Daithi MacGabhann and his parents Mairtin MacGabhann and Seph Ni Mheallain at Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, who would be in line to be Stormont first minister if devolution returned, said the DUP needed to stop “holding the public to ransom”.

“There’s certainly a lot of increased speculation around the proposed deal,” she told reporters in Coalisland, Co Tyrone.

“I hope that it is the case that both sides arrive at an agreed way forward and I hope that that’s done in a matter of days. That remains to be seen if that’s going to be the case, but certainly, things seem to be pointing in that direction.

“Now that in itself is only the first stage because that would be a deal between the EU and the British government and what we need to see within that deal is the framework of the protocol, everything needs to be within the framework of that protocol, but if there are ways to smooth things out, then let’s get on with it and do it, but both sides have to agree.

“That will provide certainty and stability and that’s what I hope we can achieve.

“And then, after that, it’s over to the DUP, because they’re continuing to hold the public to ransom, they’re continuing to stay out of the executive, they’re continuing to block life-saving legislation going through.

“They’re continuing to block all the rest of us who want to work together, to be in the executive to do our business, the job that we are here and elected to do.”

The organ donation law is named after Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, six, who is waiting for a heart transplant.

Daithi and his parents Mairtin MacGabhann and Seph Ni Mheallain were at Stormont on Tuesday to watch the ill-fated attempt to restore the institutions.

Ms O’Neill said the uncertainty over the law had taken its toll on the family.

“The next step obviously is Westminster,” she said.

“That’s far from ideal but, you know what, nothing should get in the way of getting this finished.

“That’s what I’m determined to do and I will support the family to the very, very end until we get this done.”

