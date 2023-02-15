Extra £25 million aid for Turkey earthquake victims announced by UK ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Extra £25 million aid for Turkey earthquake victims announced by UK ministers

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 5.25pm
Undated handout photo issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of Emma Atcherley, 42, who is a firefighter during a rescue of a man trapped by his legs in Turkey. The Government has announced an extra £25 million aid funding towards the earthquake. Picture: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office
Undated handout photo issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of Emma Atcherley, 42, who is a firefighter during a rescue of a man trapped by his legs in Turkey. The Government has announced an extra £25 million aid funding towards the earthquake. Picture: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

The UK Government will give another £25 million towards the relief effort following the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

The £25 million in new overseas aid will fund tents and blankets for families made homeless in freezing conditions, as well as the ongoing deployment of medical expertise at a field hospital in Turkoglu.

The extra aid now brings the UK’s total financial support in the wake of the tragedy to to £42.8 million.

Rishi Sunak said the new aid from the UK Government would provide “vital humanitarian assistance” to the victims of the earthquake.

Asked about further UK aid during a visit to Imperial College London on Wednesday, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “The UK Government has already provided considerable aid but I am pleased to announce today that we are actually going to provide £25 million further financial support.

“That is going to go to the United Nations, to British charities, local charities and the Turkish authorities.”

He added: “It is going to provide vital humanitarian assistance on the ground, including medical supplies, tents, blankets and it comes on top of the support we have already provided, including 77 search-and-rescue teams who have been on the ground for a while.

“We will continue to do everything we can to provide help and support on the ground.”

Rishi Sunak meets Bill Gates – London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates during a meeting at Imperial College London (Justin Tallis/PA)

The death toll of the earthquake is now believed to have surpassed 35,000 people in Turkey, according to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

UN officials have warned the number of people killed could exceed 50,000.

The latest financial support from ministers builds on existing UK efforts.

The British Government sent an international search and rescue team to Turkey in the early response to the disaster, and has increased support for the White Helmets volunteer organisation in war-torn Syria.

A joint Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence field hospital, which includes an emergency department, 24-hour operating theatre and accompanying medical staff, is also providing medical care working side-by-side with Turkish medics.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said: “As this evolving situation transitions from rescue to recovery, we are seeing thousands of families left homeless by the earthquake, packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets queuing for hot meals.

“The UK’s priority is to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches people who need it most and that is why I am pleased to announce this additional funding today, which will be so vital in ensuring those affected can begin to rebuild their lives.”

A public appeal to help victims of the earthquake by the Disasters Emergency Committee, a non-government organisation bringing together 15 UK aid charities, raised more than £60 million in its first three days.

