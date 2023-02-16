Jeremy Corbyn and allies hit out at Keir Starmer’s bid to block Labour candidacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Jeremy Corbyn and allies hit out at Keir Starmer’s bid to block Labour candidacy

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 10.34am
Jeremy Corbyn (James Manning/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn (James Manning/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s vow to block him from standing as a Labour candidate at the next election as their row spilled over into public infighting.

Mr Corbyn called the move from his successor as Labour leader a “flagrant attack” on democracy as long-standing ally Dianne Abbott hit out at Sir Keir and other MPs online on Thursday.

Sir Keir ruled out the left-wing veteran standing again for Labour as he welcomed the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) decision to lift the party out of two years of special measures over its failings on antisemitism under Mr Corbyn.

Rather than going quietly, allies of Mr Corbyn say he is likely to seek the Labour nomination for his constituency of four decades, Islington North, from the local party.

The move would prompt Sir Keir to formally block his candidacy, with sources suggesting Mr Corbyn may fail the vetting process because of his past remarks on antisemitism.

Mr Corbyn would be left the option of running as an independent candidate in the seat where he retains significant local support.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer ruled out Mr Corbyn standing for Labour at the next election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Keir Starmer’s statement about my future is a flagrant attack on the democratic rights of Islington North Labour Party members,” Mr Corbyn, who led Labour to two successive electoral defeats, said in a statement.

“It is up to them – not party leaders – to decide who their candidate should be. Any attempt to block my candidacy is a denial of due process, and should be opposed by anybody who believes in the value of democracy.”

Diane Abbott, who was Mr Corbyn’s shadow home secretary, signalled he would not want to stand as an independent before hitting out at fellow Labour MPs on Twitter.

Polling graphic
(PA Graphics)

“The day Starmer won leadership of the Labour Party he described Jeremy Corbyn as a friend and a colleague. Now he wants to throw him out of the party,” she tweeted.

Ms Abbott also took aim at Dame Margaret Hodge, rejecting the suggestion that Sir Keir was “fighting privately” to address the issues under Mr Corbyn’s leadership.

“I was in Jeremy’s shadow cabinet alongside Starmer. It is nonsense to say he was fighting privately,” she said.

Mr Corbyn is currently sitting in the Commons as an independent after he was suspended from the parliamentary party over his response to the EHRC’s damning report in 2020 that found Labour broke equalities law.

He claimed the scale of the problem had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media”.

Labour frontbencher Yvette Cooper, during an appearance on Sky News, was pressed on whether Mr Corbyn should be permitted to remain in the party.

“Membership of the party, that’s just a matter for normal processes so it’s a different set of standards. It’s not a matter for me,” she said.

Backing Sir Keir’s decision, she said: “There are obviously different standards for people who stand to be Members of Parliament, and rightly so.

“We should have proper standards in place for someone who’s going to become an MP and that’s what the issue has been.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
2
Fife firefighter Barry Martin and his family
‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins…
3
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
4
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
5
The Golf Insights team Steve MacDiarmid, Pete Craigon, Iain Simpson and Dougie Cleeton. Image: Golf Insights.
Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot
6
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
7
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
8
The George Fox stand would provide a fitting legacy for the legendary former chairman and director. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee United’s George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice
9
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
10
Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly's return has been hailed by fans. Image: The View/Twitter.
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years

More from The Courier

Jeremy Corbyn (James Manning/PA)
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dolly Parton Imagination Library column Picture shows; Dolly Parton reading The Little Engine That Could. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down
Mehmet is leading the appeal for donations at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake 'hit home' when he couldn't reach friend as…
Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone

Editor's Picks

Most Commented