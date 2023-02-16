UK has helped train 10,000 Ukrainian volunteer soldiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK has helped train 10,000 Ukrainian volunteer soldiers

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 11.13am Updated: February 16 2023, 1.17pm
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise at a military training camp (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise at a military training camp (Owen Humphreys/PA)

As the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches, the UK has announced it has helped to train 10,000 Ukrainian volunteer soldiers.

Operation Interflex sees the recruits undergo an intense five-week programme learning the international laws of armed conflict, trench warfare, urban fighting, weapons handling and firing, medical training and dealing with explosives.

The programme includes international trainers as well as British Army experts at sites across the UK.

The Ministry of Defence invited the media to observe the operation at an undisclosed remote location in the north of England.

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise at a military training camp during a visit by defence ministers from the Joint Expeditionary Force nations to see soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the UK-led basic training programme
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise at a military training camp (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The course seeks to harness the Ukrainians’ “offensive spirit” and give them the skills to fight effectively and survive, a senior officer said.

The recruits have little or no military experience and are given similar training to what British Army reserves would receive.

But the course has been tweaked to reflect the reality of the war in Ukraine and has direct input from Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) soldiers who have fought there.

The British forces working on the training programme will have a humble approach to the recruits and were looking to learn from the experienced Ukrainian soldiers who were also working on the exercise, the senior officer said.

Platoon after platoon of recruits battled their way through a trench warfare exercise where a series of trenches were dug into the northern moorland and defended.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Trench warfare was one of the areas covered (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Smoke grenades and loud bangs heightened the reality of the exercise, which culminated in a planned attack on a wood, as hundreds of blank rounds were fired.

It was a reminder that these recruits will be facing real bullets when they return to Ukraine.

Artem, 42, formerly working in logistics in Odessa, was impressed and thankful for the international trainers’ efforts.

He said: “They really care for us very much. They have a very high level of military expertise.

“Before the full-scale invasion I didn’t have any military experience. Me and my brothers in arms are more than sure this will help us to fulfil the combat tasks and it will give us more strength and resilience on the battlefield.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The aim of the exercise was to make it as realistic as possible (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Corporal Shaun Carter of the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment, normally based in Woolwich, said of the exercises: “We try to make it as realistic as possible, as close to what they will be up against in Ukraine.

“We call it ‘train hard, fight easy’. We have trained 10,000 last year, we want to do another 20,000 this year.

“They are extremely motivated.

“When they turn up they are civilians and in a short number of weeks they have gone from civilian to soldier.

“We get to know them, we learn from them, so it’s a two-way street. There’s a lot of admiration from us.

The corporal was pleased with the way the recruits had picked up combat skills in the short course, saying: “They have come on leaps and bounds.”

During an exercise on how to clear buildings (Owen Humphreys/PA)
During an exercise on how to clear buildings (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Other recruits were undergoing training on urban warfare and learning from Swedish soldiers how to clear buildings.

Instructor Rasmus, a Swedish army captain who preferred not to give his surname, said the Ukrainians were highly motivated.

“It is hard work being a soldier,” he said.

“They are tired but keep going with a good spirit.

“We know this is for real and they will use this training in real situations and we are giving them the best training we can.

“They are progressing so well so they are fit to fight back in Ukraine.”

