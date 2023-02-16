Yvette Cooper evokes Blair as she sets out modern ‘bobby on the beat’ vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yvette Cooper evokes Blair as she sets out modern ‘bobby on the beat’ vision

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 12.19pm
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper delivers a speech at the Institute for Government, central London, to outline the Labour party’s plans on law and order and her priorities for the Home Office should Labour win the next general election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper delivers a speech at the Institute for Government, central London, to outline the Labour party’s plans on law and order and her priorities for the Home Office should Labour win the next general election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Yvette Cooper revived Tony Blair’s “tough on crime” slogan as she set out Labour’s pledge to recruit 13,000 new neighbourhood officers and her vision for a modernised “bobby on the beat”.

The shadow home secretary unveiled her party’s “neighbourhood policing guarantee” in a keynote speech at the Institute for Government think tank, which she concluded by directly channelling the former prime minister.

She said Labour would put an extra 13,000 neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs back on Britain’s streets, “paid for with £360m delivered from our shared procurement plan”.

The plan would see patrols restored back to town centres, and would ensure “communities and residents know who to turn to when things go wrong, with new statutory responsibilities on forces to protect and deliver neighbourhood policing”.

The new officers, she stressed, would be fit for the modern age.

Ms Cooper said: “Drawing on the traditional core of British policing – the bobby on the beat – but modernised for a new age, equipped with new training and technology so they can use data to target hotspots, react quickly and build partnerships to solve problems.”

In what was a deliberate echo of Mr Blair’s 1993 conference speech, as shadow home secretary, Ms Cooper added:”Thirty years ago this year Labour shadow home secretary Tony Blair said our party would be ‘tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime’.

“It was right then, it’s right now. It’s what we did then, it’s what we’ll do again.

“Over 13 years the Conservatives have let communities down. Only Labour is the party of law and order now. ”

The plan for extra neighbourhood police officers would be underpinned by new legislation.

Yvette Cooper speech
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper delivers her speech at the Institute for Government think tank in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

As she answered questions from reporters afterwards, Ms Cooper also detailed how Labour would fund the officers, saying: “The £360 million we have estimated from the savings is actually a very cautious estimate based on a lot of the work that’s been done by procurement experts.

“There’s a whole range of areas where they absolutely could be cutting down on waste and making those savings in practice. And as I said, the Police Foundation’s estimate was in fact that the savings will be well over £600 million from these kinds of programmes.”

The shadow home secretary also said in her speech that Labour would “most urgently” introduce new mandatory requirements on vetting, standards, training, and misconduct across the police.

She said: “It means new leadership from a Labour Home Office to set out active strategies in vital areas – including on violence against women and girls, on fraud, on youth violence, on antisocial behaviour.

“And we will work not just with the police and the criminal justice system but with councils, community groups, businesses, the NHS, schools and the voluntary sector.

“And it means reforms right across the criminal justice system, so more criminals can be charged and punished while more victims get justice.”

The Government said Labour’s announcement was “over four months old” and accused the party of being “soft on crime”.

Home Office minister Chris Philp said: “Labour’s announcement today is over four months old and further evidence of their soft on crime approach – their proposed investment is a tenth of what we are delivering.

“Meanwhile, this Conservative Government is recruiting the most police officers we have ever had, with 20,000 fully funded extra police officers being recruited by April this year, equipped with full powers of arrest.”

