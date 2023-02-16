Polish president meets Sunak at Downing Street to discuss Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polish president meets Sunak at Downing Street to discuss Ukraine

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 2.46pm Updated: February 16 2023, 6.37pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed President Andrzej Duda of Poland to Downing Street (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed President Andrzej Duda of Poland to Downing Street (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met with the president of Poland in Downing Street with talks on European security and support for Ukraine high on the agenda.

The visit comes after Nato defence ministers met in Brussels earlier this week, and ahead of the Munich Security Conference this weekend.

President Andrzej Duda of Poland, who is also due to meet Joe Biden later this month when the US president visits Poland, has reportedly said he is on a “diplomatic offensive” during the period.

Mr Duda was reported to have expressed expectations for updated security plans for Nato’s eastern flank when speaking at the organisation’s headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with President Andrzej Duda in 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with President Andrzej Duda in 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The meeting comes amid pressure from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for western nations to provide his country with fighter jets, something Downing Street has said would require agreement with international allies.

Both the UK and Poland have pledged to provide Ukraine with tanks, but when it comes to jets there has been greater hesitancy. Mr Duda has previously suggested it would be difficult for his nation because they do not have many jets of their own.

Andrzej Duda arrives for at 10 Downing Street
Mr Duda arrives at 10 Downing Street (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Speaking shortly after welcoming Mr Duda to Downing Street, Mr Sunak said: “It’s great to welcome you here to the UK, to London, and build on our friendship and our partnership and I think there’s nothing that we are more united on than our staunch support for Ukraine.

“And I know we’ll talk about that later today – what more we can both do to ensure that Ukraine wins this conflict, particularly in the run up to the Munich Security Conference this weekend.

“But also pleased that we were recently able to announce the extension of our Sky Sabre air defence system to Poland, just demonstrating our commitment to the European continent’s security.”

Mr Duda speaking to the media
Mr Duda said he was on a 'diplomatic offensive' (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Last year, the UK deployed a medium-range missile system and personnel to Poland to “protect her airspace from any further aggression by Russia”.

Mr Sunak said that in addition to defence matters, he hoped they could speak about the “great partnership between our two countries on trade, on energy security, and make sure that we continue to deepen our partnership and friendship”.

Mr Duda thanked Mr Sunak for “your very, very, very clear support for Ukraine” and for supporting Polish security.

He outlined future plans to meet Nato and European leaders, describing it as a “very important moment”.

A readout of the meeting provided by Downing Street said the two leaders “both agreed it was important that support to Ukraine was accelerated in the coming weeks”.

