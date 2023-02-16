Stormont impasse will continue if EU laws remain in Northern Ireland, DUP warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stormont impasse will continue if EU laws remain in Northern Ireland, DUP warns

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 5.24pm
Speculation is intensifying that a deal on the protocol could be unveiled imminently (Liam McBurney/PA)
Speculation is intensifying that a deal on the protocol could be unveiled imminently (Liam McBurney/PA)

A failure to end the imposition of EU law in Northern Ireland in any new UK/EU deal on post-Brexit trade will ensure Stormont’s powersharing impasse continues, a senior DUP figure has warned.

Lord Nigel Dodds insisted his party would maintain its block on devolution if an agreement falls short of the measures contained within the UK Government’s own stalled draft legislation to unilaterally rip up the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill includes provisions that would remove the oversight of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the region.

While it is understood the EU and UK are close to signing off a deal that would reduce protocol red tape on the movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, there is no expectation that Brussels is willing to agree to ending the application of EU law in the region.

Democratic Unionist Party meet to ratify new leader
Lord Nigel Dodds (Brian Lawless/PA)

The EU contends that a fundamental plank of the protocol – namely that Northern Ireland traders can sell freely into the European single market – is dependent on the operation of EU rules in region.

Speculation is intensifying that a deal could be unveiled imminently, potentially early next week.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to join European leaders in Germany this weekend for the Munich Security Conference and the protocol is likely to feature in discussions on the margins.

Lord Dodds, a former deputy leader of the DUP who now leads the party in the House of Lords, said the continued application of EU law in Northern Ireland would not be acceptable to his party.

His comments, and similar remarks from other senior colleagues, suggest that a new deal between the EU and UK may not ultimately be enough to convince the DUP to return to powersharing at Stormont.

The DUP is currently blocking the functioning of the devolved institutions in Belfast in protest at the protocol.

In 2021, the DUP set out seven tests by which it will judge changes to the protocol. Those tests did not include a specific reference to ECJ oversight.

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Lord Dodds said the fundamental issue was the “imposition of the EU law on Northern Ireland”.

“If you deal with that, then you deal with the court situation (ECJ),” he said.

“For us, as UK citizens, it’s wrong politically, constitutionally, morally, that laws are made for our country by a foreign political entity, in its interests, with no vote by anyone in Northern Ireland.

“That’s the fundamental problem, and it’s the reason why there are customs borders and regulatory borders between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, which need to change.

“The UK Government back in July 2021 in its command paper said that (had) to be dealt with. They were proposing a system of deregulation. They brought the Protocol Bill forward, which would have dealt with these issues.

“Our view is that they must stick to that approach. Any deal that falls short of dealing with that problem, doesn’t meet our seven tests. They knew that and the EU knew that. So, it’s really the UK Government’s choice. Do they wish to have the Belfast Agreement (deal that created powersharing at Stormont) up and running or do they want to continue with this problem? It’s really their choice.”

The DUP peer criticised the Government’s decision to pause progress on the Protocol Bill during the latest phase of negotiations with the EU.

“We’re very, very not just disappointed, but angry at the fact that the Government has stalled the Protocol Bill, which clearly they – Sunak, Truss and Johnson – all said it was British government policy.

“By failing to proceed with that – as they seem to be now adopting a position of simply making the current protocol work differently – that’s not going to suffice. Because they made pledges to people in Northern Ireland in the Command Paper of 2021 and in the Protocol Bill, that they would fundamentally restore democracy and sovereignty to the elected representatives of people in Northern Ireland.”

2022 NI Assembly election
SDLP MP Claire Hanna criticised the DUP stance (Liam McBurney/PA)

He added: “If Sunak doesn’t deliver what was promised in terms of the Protocol Bill, either by way of legislation or by way of negotiation, he will be deciding to cause the continuation of the impasse in Northern Ireland. It’s his choice, it’s not a question of trust in them. We just want them to fulfil the pledges they made.

“If they don’t, then the consequences are on them in terms of the political process in Northern Ireland. Which has for 25 years has made progress but now it has been thrown into chaos as a result of the EU and the way British governments have acted. Anyone in Brussels or London or Dublin who has any thought or care for the peace process, should be examining what they’re going to do in the coming days and weeks.”

Nationalist MP Claire Hanna from the SDLP said removal of single market access would have serious ramifications in Northern Ireland, particularly in relation to the agri-food sector that involves so much cross border movement of goods on the island of Ireland.

She said it looked like an EU/UK deal on the protocol was “imminent”.

“I think we’ve all heard the rumours that the deal has been done and sitting there and I think it’s positive, it’s less friction and maintaining of dual market access, so I think that’s a win for this region,” she said.

Ms Hanna told BBC Radio Ulster that the DUP should be challenged to explain what the consequences would be if EU law was removed in Northern Ireland.

“What they mean, and they should be forced to spell it out, what they mean is they don’t want us to have access to the single market and not only is that something that is completely rejected by a substantial number of parties and the majority of our MLAs, it means no dual market access that even the DUP lauded at the inception of the protocol, and it means no integrated economy,” she said.

“It essentially means no agri-food economy, it means massive disruption to dairy (industry) and many of those other issues.”

She added: “I think there are people in the DUP who know they are on a hiding to nothing if they keep going further down this dark alley.

“We know this is hard, compromise is hard, none of the options are particularly brilliant, but just saying ‘no’ is no longer an option.”

