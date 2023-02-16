Truss to call on G7 to agree China sanctions if Taiwan conflict escalates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss to call on G7 to agree China sanctions if Taiwan conflict escalates

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 10.32pm
Liz Truss is due to address a conference in Japan on Friday which has been organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss is due to address a conference in Japan on Friday which has been organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (James Manning/PA)

Liz Truss is expected to call on G7 leaders to agree urgently a sanctions package to be used against China in the event of further military escalation around Taiwan.

The former prime minister is due to address a conference in Japan on Friday which has been organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), an international campaign group seeking to co-ordinate the response of democratic nations to Beijing.

It will be Ms Truss’s first public speech since her short and turbulent stint as prime minister ended last October, and it is billed as addressing growing concerns over China’s approach to Taiwan and the implications for free trade in the Indo-Pacific.

The Tory MP, who also previously served as foreign secretary, is expected to put forward six policy recommendations including a call for the G7 to agree urgently a coordinated sanctions package to be used against Beijing in the event of further military escalation around Taiwan.

She is also expected to recommend establishing an economic equivalent of the Nato military alliance for democratic nations should they need to respond to economic coercion, for democracies to audit and reduce dependency on China in critical industries, and to deepen economic ties with Taiwan.

Accepting Taiwan into international organisations and establishing a stronger Pacific defence alliance are also expected to be on Ms Truss’s wish list.

Ms Truss is due to say: “Some people say standing up to this regime is a hopeless task, that somehow the rise of a totalitarian China is inevitable.

“But I reject this fatalism. And the free world has a significant role to play in whether or not that happens – and how it happens.

“It wasn’t that long ago that the UK heralded a ‘golden era’ of UK-China relations. We rolled out the red carpet for the Chinese president – with all the pomp and ceremony that came with a state visit.

“I should know – I attended a banquet in his honour. Looking back, I think this sent the wrong message.”

Rishi Sunak meets Bill Gates – London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing calls to take a tougher stance on China (Jonathan Brady/PA)

On Taiwan, she is expected to say: “We must learn from the past. We must ensure that Taiwan is able to defend itself. And we must work together across the free world to do this.”

Taiwan has its own democratically elected government, but the island is also claimed by the mainland Chinese Communist Party government.

Taiwan is not formally recognised as a sovereign state by the UK and US, but both have called for the dispute to be resolved peacefully, and the UK does support Taiwan’s participation in international organisations as an observer.

There has been growing international concern over escalating tensions, with China recently having held large-scale military exercises seen by some as preparation for a blockade or invasion.

Implementing a tougher stance on China was widely anticipated under Ms Truss’s leadership, but with her time as prime minister ending so quickly amid economic and political turmoil, she did not deliver on an expectation to re-designate China as a “threat”.

Her re-entry into the debate comes as her successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is facing calls from some of his own backbenchers to take a tougher stance on China.

Erkin Tuniyaz visit protest
Sir Iain Duncan Smith, centre, and Labour peer Helena Kennedy, left, co-chairs of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, joined artist Rahima Mahmut at a vigil outside the Foreign Office in London to protest against a planned visit to the UK of Erkin Tuniyaz (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Earlier this month, one ally of Ms Truss said her speech will be “hawkish”, and added: “She’s expected to address Sunak’s decision to brand China a strategic competitor rather than a threat.”

In November, Mr Sunak said the “golden era” of UK-Chinese relations was over but described the nation as a “systemic challenge” rather than a threat.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith is an IPAC member, and earlier this week criticised the Government after it emerged officials were prepared to meet Erkin Tuniyaz, the governor of north-western Xinjiang province, who has been accused of genocide. It is now understood the governor’s trip has been cancelled.

Ms Truss’s intervention will add pressure on Mr Sunak to take a firmer line, at a time when the former prime minister’s allies are also pushing for the party to reconsider her tax-cutting agenda.

Also expected to speak at the conference in Japan are two other former prime ministers, Australia’s Scott Morrison and Belgium’s Guy Verhofstadt.

