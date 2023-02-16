Kwasi Kwarteng: Trying to lower taxes in mini-budget was right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Kwasi Kwarteng: Trying to lower taxes in mini-budget was right

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 10.39pm
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said attempting to lower taxes had been the ‘right’ direction for the country (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said attempting to lower taxes had been the ‘right’ direction for the country (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he holds regrets about his brief time as chancellor but that the “general direction” of his economy-crashing mini-budget had been “right”.

Despite tanking the pound’s value in the autumn with unfunded tax cuts, Mr Kwarteng said his political beliefs had not changed since being dismissed.

He said: “I don’t think you get to prosperity by high taxes.”

The former Conservative Treasury chief said it was “regrettable” that pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca had chosen to build a £320 million factory in Ireland rather than the UK, with the firm citing Britain’s higher tax regime as a factor.

He argued that losing investment was a “risk” that countries with high business taxes face, with corporation tax due to rise in the UK from 19% to 25% in April.

In his first live interview since being sacked from No 11 by former prime minister Liz Truss, Mr Kwarteng defended the “general direction” of his quickly reversed mini-budget.

His £45 billion package of unfunded tax reductions, the largest seen for half a century, panicked the markets and sent sterling tumbling, while also pushing up mortgage rates.

Mr Kwarteng was sacked soon after, with Ms Truss exiting Downing Street only six days later, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

“It was a turbulent time,” Mr Kwarteng told Piers Morgan Uncensored programme presenters Isabel Oakeshott and Richard Tice.

“We can laugh about it but we were trying to do a serious thing, we tried to reduce the tax burden on this country, and we were caught in a real firestorm.

“I think it is a shame what happened.

Liz Truss resignation
Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by former PM Liz Truss after his mini-budget tanked the pound (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I do regret some of the things we did in terms of the speed, but I think the general direction in terms of lowering taxes was right.”

With the Budget due to be given next month, the Tory MP refused to criticise the handling of the economy by his successor Jeremy Hunt.

The former foreign secretary was appointed by Ms Truss and kept on in 11 Downing Street by Rishi Sunak after he became Prime Minister.

Mr Kwarteng said the pair were “doing a good job” of stabilising the markets and highlighted that the Prime Minister and Chancellor had talked about wanting to reduce taxes “when it is appropriate to do so”.

“The question is, when is that?” Mr Kwarteng said.

The former cabinet minister said he stood by his political stance that high taxes can impede growth.

He told the programme on Thursday: “I’ve always been very clear that I don’t think you get to prosperity by high taxes, I don’t think that’s the route to do it.

Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng at the Treasury (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“There is always a risk when you put taxes up that people who generate wealth decide to up sticks and go somewhere else, and that’s what Pascal Soriot, the head of AstraZeneca, … he made that very clear in his statement.”

Mr Kwarteng said the mood in the Sunak administration was “let’s try and stabilise things and not get too excitable or agitate the markets”.

He described Mr Hunt as having a “very orthodox Treasury ideology”.

He added: “It is not about being boring or exciting. It is about an approach to economic management. And I think what he is doing is trying to stabilise the markets.”

Leave campaigner Mr Kwarteng also said there was a “risk” Brexit could be reversed.

His comments come after Eurosceptic anger was stoked following a so-called “secret” summit was held earlier this month at Ditchley Park in Oxfordshire to discuss how to make Brexit work better.

“They are not stupid, they are not going to say, ‘oh let’s rejoin the EU’,” he continued.

“But they’ll dress it up in some form of words, which essentially means it will be the EU, on worse terms.”

Mr Kwarteng’s intervention comes only hours before Ms Truss, who he was once closely allied with, was due to give a speech in Japan where she was expected to call for a tougher approach to dealing with China.

Earlier this month, in her first interview since being forced out, Ms Truss vowed to continue making the case for domestic tax cuts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
City Quay in Dundee.
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife
The View's frontman Kyle Falconer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
To go with story by Amie Flett. Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Picture shows; Falling scaffolding in Dundee. Blackness avenue, Dundee. Amie Flett/DCT Media Date; 17/02/2023
Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Matthew Watt.
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented