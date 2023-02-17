Government efforts to digitise NHS rated ‘inadequate’ by expert panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Government efforts to digitise NHS rated ‘inadequate’ by expert panel

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.04am
The Government’s work required improvement in the rollout of the NHS App, the panel said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Government’s work required improvement in the rollout of the NHS App, the panel said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Government is making “inadequate” progress on its commitment to digitise the NHS and social care, according to a report from a panel of independent experts.

The panel, which was created by the Health and Social Care Select Committee of MPs, said progress towards improving the digital capabilities of the NHS was too slow and often lacked support and funding.

Its report measured the Government’s progress against a range of commitments made in a 2022 policy paper, which included boosting use of the official NHS App as a way of allowing people to access more personalised care, as well as manage their health more independently.

But across that range of commitments, the expert panel’s report said the Government’s progress was rated as either requiring improvement or had so far been inadequate.

Professor Dame Jane Dacre, chair of the expert panel and professor of medical education at University College London, said: “What is particularly disappointing is that the Government recognises that the digitisation of the NHS is essential to bring about real benefits to patients, for example by helping them to monitor and manage long-term health conditions independently.

“Yet time and again, promises have been made but not delivered, hampering wider progress.

“For example, using data sharing to improve research and planning, which we’ve rated as inadequate.

“However, worryingly, we have seen no clear plan for how the Government will address public and provider concerns regarding sharing personal data, which is crucial to address in order for this to be successful.

“We heard about issues with interoperability between systems and providers, making it difficult for all parts of the system to communicate effectively, leading to delays and efficiency losses.

“Evidence also highlights challenges in recruiting, retaining and building the specialised digital workforce, yet ministers have delayed a strategy focused on delivering a digital workforce.

“The aspirations to transform the NHS, supported by the right digital foundations, are to be applauded, however our report finds evidence mainly of opportunities missed.”

According to the panel’s report, the Government’s work was rated inadequate in several areas, including its commitment to deliver integrated health and care records for all patients and improving workforce digital literacy.

The panel said the Government’s work required improvement in the rollout of the NHS App, the use of patient data for research and planning and its work around the purchasing of digital technologies.

Steve Brine MP, chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, said: “These important findings by our panel of experts will support the work of the Health and Social Care Committee which is currently examining digital transformation in the NHS.

“Integration of the NHS with social care services is vital so it is concerning that these care settings appear to be frequently overlooked.

“The panel’s detailed work provides evidence of the Government’s overall ‘inadequate’ approach to its commitments to digitise the NHS and will feed into the committee’s work, shaping the recommendations we make to ministers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
City Quay in Dundee.
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife
The View's frontman Kyle Falconer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
To go with story by Amie Flett. Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Picture shows; Falling scaffolding in Dundee. Blackness avenue, Dundee. Amie Flett/DCT Media Date; 17/02/2023
Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Matthew Watt.
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented