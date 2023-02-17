£2.3m unspent on Best Start Food cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£2.3m unspent on Best Start Food cards

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.04am
The cards can be used in supermarkets and shops to buy healthy food, milk and baby formula (PA)
The cards can be used in supermarkets and shops to buy healthy food, milk and baby formula (PA)

Prepaid cards which help families buy healthy food still have £2.3 million worth of payments on them to be spent, a minister has said.

Social security minister Ben Macpherson said that since their introduction in 2019, more than 7,000 Best Start Food cards have never been activated.

More than 3,000 have been activated but no money has been spent on them.

The Government is urging anyone who has a card to check the balance and ensure they can use them.

Eligible to people with children under three who are on certain benefits, Best Start Food payments are delivered via a prepaid card and are topped up with up to £36 for each eligible child every four weeks.

Some cardholders will already have received letters encouraging them to find and use their cards.

Ben Macpherson
Social security minister Ben Macpherson urged Scots to find their card, check the balance and spend any money available (PA)

Mr Macpherson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to doing what it can to make sure that money reaches the people who need it most, especially during this cost-of-living crisis.

“People are entitled to the money which may have built up on their cards.

“So we are appealing to people who applied for Best Start Foods to look out their card, make sure it’s activated and use their balance.

“They work like any chip and Pin card, and can be used in supermarkets and shops to buy healthy food, milk and formula.”

Shona Singer of Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, said: “We know from speaking to the people who use our service that the card can make a huge difference to their lives.

“We support any measure which allows people greater access to affordable healthy food.

“People could be sitting on sums of money which could help enormously and I’d urge people who think they’ve received a card to look it out, check their balance and start using it.”

