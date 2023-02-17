Labour to pledge crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour to pledge crackdown on anti-social behaviour

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.05am
Labour is promising tough action on fly-tippers and vandals ( David Jones/PA)
Labour is promising tough action on fly-tippers and vandals ( David Jones/PA)

Anti-social offenders would be forced to clear up litter and vandalism as part of “clean-up squads”, under new Labour proposals.

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Steve Reed will use a speech on Friday to condemn the “scourge” of anti-social behaviour, warning that offenders need to face “consequences”.

The party is promising “clean-up squads” to tackle fly-tipping, which would see offenders tasked with clearing up dumped litter while also being hit with fixed penalty cleaning notices.

Labour, Mr Reed will tell an audience in London, will also increase and toughen up the use of community sentences to tackle reoffending rates and “give a voice” to victims and local communities.

The party has pointed to Home Office figures revealing 1.1 million incidents of anti-social behaviour last year, as it promised that its plans would effectively “prevent crime, punish criminals and protect communities”.

Labour Party Conference 2021
Labour’s shadow justice secretary Steve Reed will outline the proposals in a speech on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Reed, in a speech at Middle Temple, will also pledge an “end-to-end” reform of the criminal justice system.

“Anti-social behaviour can leave communities feeling broken and powerless. It leads to a spiral of social and economic decline that a Labour government will not tolerate,” he is expected to say.

“As justice secretary, I will strengthen community sentences to tackle anti-social behaviour and petty crime. Under this government their use has fallen by a half because courts no longer have confidence sentences will ever be carried out.

“Labour will address that by giving victims and community leaders a prominent role in the oversight of the system.”

The party is proposing community and victim payback boards, which it says will ensure community sentences are carried out and unpaid work suits the need of the local area.

Announcing the tougher penalties for fly-tippers, Mr Reed will say: “Those who cause the mess will clean up the mess.”

He will also promise that under Labour the government would develop “the world’s first trauma-informed criminal justice system”, which it says would use the science of trauma studies across the courts, prison, probation system and elsewhere to address some of the root causes of crime.

It comes as the party seeks to re-deploy Tony Blair’s famous promise that Labour would be “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime”, a phrase the former Labour leader used to great effect ahead of the 1997 election victory.

The phrase was also used by shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper in a speech on Thursday, telling an audience in London that “it was right then, it is right now, it is what we did then, it is what we will do again”.

