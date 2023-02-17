Parents will be given classes to handle antisocial children under Labour’s plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parents will be given classes to handle antisocial children under Labour’s plans

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.21pm
Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed delivered a speech on the rule of law and crime at legal society Middle Temple (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed delivered a speech on the rule of law and crime at legal society Middle Temple (Aaron Chown/PA)

Parenting classes would be given to people whose children repeatedly commit antisocial behaviour if Labour wins power.

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed made the announcement as he gave a speech on the rule of law and crime at Middle Temple in Central London.

Mr Reed said Labour will help parents “take responsibility for tackling the behaviour of their own children if they repeatedly commit crime”.

He told the legal society: “We will expand the use of parenting orders, so the courts can require parents of persistent young offenders to attend parenting classes.

“We will support parents to steer their children’s lives back on track before the crime in a young life becomes a life of crime.

“Antisocial behaviour will be met with consequences, because we know how damaging it is for communities that feel powerless in the face of it.”

Speaking to reporters after his speech, Mr Reed noted “the important point is that if you are a parent and your kid is repeatedly committing antisocial behaviour or low-level offending, you need first of all to take responsibility as a parent for the behaviour of your kids, but you may also need support and help to get control of them”.

He said there are parents in his constituency who are “genuinely at their wits’ end because they don’t know how to get back control of their kids”, adding that their fear is that “this low-level offending” might lead onto “more serious offending later in life”.

“So giving them parenting lessons can help them get back control of their kids and steer them away from a life of crime”, he added.

Mr Reed also used his speech to promise “clean-up squads” to tackle fly-tipping, an increase in the use of community sentences to tackle reoffending rates and to “give a voice” to victims and local communities.

“With a Labour government, criminals will be arrested, they will be prosecuted, and they will be punished”, he said.

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed (Aaron Chown/PA)Reed speech
Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed (Aaron Chown/PA)

After insisting that “our criminal justice system is failing in its central mission to keep people safe”, Mr Reed also pledged to increase the number of staff employed by the Government to serve as Crown Prosecutors by one half.

He added: “We will do that by allowing Associate Prosecutors, with proper training, to use their skills and qualifications to get the wheels of justice turning.”

Just as Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, did in her speech at the Institute for Government think tank on Thursday, Mr Reed also revived Tony Blair’s “tough on crime” slogan but insisted it is “time to update that approach to fit the modern world”.

He said a Labour government would develop “the world’s first trauma-informed criminal justice system”, by using the science of trauma studies across the courts, prison, probation system and elsewhere to address some of the root causes of crime.

