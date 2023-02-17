DUP leader ‘hopeful’ deal can be done on NI protocol but insists work remains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

DUP leader ‘hopeful’ deal can be done on NI protocol but insists work remains

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 2.21pm Updated: February 17 2023, 4.01pm
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP speaks to the media outside the Culloden Hotel in Belfast, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with Stormont leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture date: Friday February 17, 2023.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP speaks to the media outside the Culloden Hotel in Belfast, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with Stormont leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture date: Friday February 17, 2023.

The leader of the DUP has expressed hope that the UK and EU can strike a deal that addresses unionist concerns about Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Commenting after meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it appeared “real progress” had been made in negotiations between London and Brussels, but he cautioned that more work was needed to get a final deal “over the line”.

Mr Sunak met with the leaders of the five main Stormont parties on Friday amid mounting speculation that the Government and European Commission are on the cusp of unveiling an agreement on the contentious Irish trading arrangements.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) leaves the Culloden Hotel in Belfast after holding talks with Stormont leaders (Liam McBurney/PA).

The UK and the EU have been engaged in substantive negotiations over the workings of the protocol, which was included in the Withdrawal Agreement to ensure the free movement of goods across the Irish land border after Brexit.

The protocol instead created economic barriers on trade being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

It has proven to be deeply unpopular with unionists, who claim it has weakened Northern Ireland’s place within the UK, and the DUP has used a Stormont veto to collapse the powersharing institutions in protest at the arrangements.

The immediate future of devolution at Stormont therefore rests on whether or not the DUP is content with any new protocol deal.

“Clearly this is a big moment, the next generation of Northern Ireland and its people requires us all, I think, collectively to use our best efforts – particularly the Prime Minister and the European Commission president – to get these issues resolved and to get to a place where the political institutions can be restored,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“The decisions that will be taken by the Prime Minister and by the European Commission will either consign Northern Ireland to more division or they will clear a path towards healing and to the restoration of the political institutions.”

Brexit
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and vice president Michelle O’Neill arrive at the Culloden Hotel to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Liam McBurney/PA).

Mr Sunak’s meeting with the DUP at the Culloden Hotel on Friday lasted significantly longer than his engagements with the other four parties, Sinn Fein, Alliance, the Ulster Unionists and SDLP.

It is understood the DUP were involved in separate discussions with No 10 officials as well. The party also held talks with the Prime Minister on Thursday evening.

Following his visit to Northern Ireland, Mr Sunak is set to join European leaders in Germany this weekend for the Munich Security Conference and the protocol is likely to feature in discussions on the margins.

There is intensifying speculation that a deal between the EU and UK could be unveiled early next week.

In another apparent sign of progress, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly travelled to Brussels on Friday for a meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic – an encounter both politicians described as “constructive”.

Giving his assessment on Friday, Irish premier Leo Varadkar said “we’re not there yet” on a deal but added that he was “quietly confident” there could be an agreement within a fortnight.

Sir Jeffrey said the timing of any deal was less important than its contents.

“I am not focused on timescales here, I am fundamentally focused on getting this right,” he said.

The MP said any deal had to meet the seven tests his party has set out to measure efforts to remove barriers created by the protocol.

“We need to see an agreement that delivers that, we’re hopeful that can happen,” he said.

“But, in the end, we will wait to see the final text to make our judgments as to whether, in fact, that has been delivered.”

Brexit
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media after his meeting with Rishi Sunak (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sir Jeffrey said the Prime Minister had offered “some clarity” on some of the main issues up for negotiation with the EU.

“It’s not for me to characterise where the EU and the UK have got to in their negotiations,” he added.

“I will simply say that on some very important issues I think there has been real progress, but there remain some outstanding issues that that we need to get over the line. We will then examine the final text of any agreement and come to our decision.”

After meeting with Mr Sunak, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said there were clear signs of progress on the protocol and that it was “very much game on”.

“It’s clear now that significant progress has been made and we’re very heartened by that,” she said.

“I think we’ve all seen, in recent weeks certainly, an upping of the pace of political engagement and activity.

“That, to our mind, is a very, very positive thing. It’s absolutely necessary that there is intensive goodwill, good faith work done between the parties.”

Brexit
The protocol has created new checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain (Liam McBurney/PA).

She said that she believed Mr Sunak was in Northern Ireland “to see what everybody thinks and to listen to all perspectives”.

“He accepts that the core of the protocol has worked and he has expressed the need to negotiate and to figure out how to resolve those parts that need a smoother application, or, as he put it, ‘the parts that weren’t working’,” she said.

“There’s no doubt, the protocol is a consequence of Brexit and the protocol is necessary, and the Prime Minister is in absolutely no doubt of that.”

A number 10 spokeswoman said the Prime Minister met the Northern Ireland parties as part of an “engagement process”.

She added: “Whilst talks with the EU are ongoing, ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s internal market.”

Senior figures within the DUP and the European Research Group of the Tory party have warned that any deal must address the oversight role the protocol affords the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland, as well as dealing with trading difficulties.

While it is understood the EU and the UK are close to signing off a deal that would reduce protocol red tape on the movement of Great Britain goods whose end destination is Northern Ireland, there is no expectation that Brussels is willing to agree to end the application of EU law in the region.

The EU says a fundamental plank of the protocol – namely that Northern Ireland traders can sell freely into the European single market – is dependent on the operation of EU rules in the region.

In Brussels, Mr Cleverly described his meeting with Mr Sefcovic as “constructive”.

“We discussed the work ongoing between the UK and EU to find a solution on the NI Protocol. Intensive work continues,” he tweeted.

Mr Sefcovic also said there had been “constructive engagement” and that “good progress” had been made.

“The shared objective clear: joint solutions, responding to the everyday concerns of people in NI. Hard work continues,” he tweeted.

