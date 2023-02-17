Varadkar ‘quietly confident’ that protocol deal can be reached within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar ‘quietly confident’ that protocol deal can be reached within weeks

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 4.11pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar waiting to welcome President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, at Government Buildings in Dublin during her two-day visit to the Republic of Ireland. Picture date: Thursday February 2, 2023.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar waiting to welcome President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, at Government Buildings in Dublin during her two-day visit to the Republic of Ireland. Picture date: Thursday February 2, 2023.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said “we’re not there yet” on a Northern Ireland protocol deal but added that he was “quietly confident” there could be an agreement within a fortnight.

The Taoiseach said that such an agreement would be a “big boost” for EU-UK relations, but also would achieve the “amazing prize” of re-establishing the Northern Ireland power-sharing institutions.

It comes as diplomatic efforts have been ramped up to solve problems with the implementation of the protocol; this included hastily-arranged meetings between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the five main Stormont parties on Friday.

Although details of what was on offer were scant, soundings from the parties indicated a deal could be on the horizon.

Mr Varadkar said he would speak with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the weekend, and had spoken to some of the Northern Ireland parties on Thursday night and on Friday.

“I think a lot of progress is being made,” he told reporters in Limerick.

“We’re not there yet, but certainly a lot of trust has been built up between the European Commission and Ireland, and the British Government.

“I do believe the prospect is there of having an agreement possibly within a week.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) leaves the Culloden Hotel in Belfast, after holding talks with Stormont leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It’s not finalised, we haven’t all seen the final text yet, but we are getting there.

“I’m quietly confident that within the next week or two we could be in a position to sign off on agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom, and that would be a big boost, I think.

“First of all because it would allow us to normalise political and trading relationships between Britain and the European Union, including Ireland, putting an end to a very difficult period that started with the Brexit referendum.

“But most importantly, it opens the prospect of getting the assembly and executive up and running in Northern Ireland, so the people have a government functioning in Northern Ireland and have the Good Friday Agreement working again.”

Mr Varadkar has said “there’s a window of opportunity here now in the next few weeks” to reach a deal on the protocol that should be grasped by every side involved.

“When windows of opportunity disappear, sometimes they don’t reappear for quite some time.

“So I really hope that everyone in Ireland and Europe, in Britain and in Northern Ireland will seize this opportunity if it arises,” he said.

He added that part of the reason there has been progress is that the details have remained closely guarded.

“One of the things we have agreed is not to go into any of the details of what might be agreed, because I think part of the reason why we’ve managed to get to this point, why trust and confidence has been built up, is that this whole process has been confidential and private over the last couple of months.

“That has helped us to get to this point where there is this window of opportunity to have an agreement on the protocol; to put relations between Ireland and Britain and Europe back on a very positive footing; and most of all, that amazing prize that is now tantalisingly close, to get the assembly, the executive, the government in Northern Ireland back up and running, the Good Friday Agreement working as it was intended.”

