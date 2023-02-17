Starmer: Britons joining Ukraine fighting must do so ‘very carefully’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Starmer: Britons joining Ukraine fighting must do so ‘very carefully’

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 7.09pm
Sir Keir Starmer has been in Ukraine after being invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky (Office of the President of Ukraine/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has been in Ukraine after being invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky (Office of the President of Ukraine/PA)

Labour’s leader has refused to criticise British people travelling to fight for Ukraine, saying that anyone getting involved in the conflict should do so “very carefully”.

Foreign Office advice is to stay away from the conflict zone, with eight Britons known to have died on Ukrainian soil since the war broke out almost a year ago.

Sir Keir Starmer, who has been visiting Ukraine in recent days, indicated that anyone from the UK joining the fighting needed to ensure they did “nothing that undermines” Ukrainian military efforts to defeat Russian troops.

A Labour spokesman said Sir Keir was not suggesting a change in UK Government policy on travelling to Ukraine, but instead was a recognition that some people had chosen to defy the advice to head to the front line.

Sir Keir made the comments while speaking to BBC Radio 2 from Poland, having been in Ukraine on Thursday and Friday morning.

Recalling his experience of meeting Britons in the war-torn country who were offering “all sorts of support”, the Opposition leader then spoke about those from the UK who had chosen to join the combat.

“Obviously, if people are going out to fight, it has got to be very carefully done because you’ve got the Ukrainian forces there,” he said on Friday.

“They are disciplined, they are professional, they are working to a strategic plan and nothing should be done that gets in the way of that.

“So, Ukraine wants all the support it can get but nothing that undermines their strategy, their tactics.”

After the war broke out in February 2022, then-foreign secretary Liz Truss was criticised for saying she backed Britons going out to fight with Ukraine’s armed forces.

She later rowed back on the comments, with the UK Government advising people to steer clear of the danger in eastern Europe.

According to the Gov.uk website, the advice as of February 17 is: “We continue to advise British nationals against all travel to Ukraine, whether in an official or unofficial capacity.

“There are many ways to support Ukraine from the UK.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is ongoing, with attacks against a number of major cities, including Kyiv.

Ukrainian soldier on Russian tank
Sir Keir Starmer suggested Britons joining the Ukrainian fighting against Foreign Office advice should proceed ‘very carefully’ (Leo Correa/AP)

“Several towns and cities in southern and eastern Ukraine are temporarily under Russian control. There is a real risk to life.”

A Labour spokesman, asked about Sir Keir’s comments, told the PA news agency: “It certainly wasn’t a suggestion that there should be a change in the advice.

“We don’t want to see British people go over and put themselves in harm’s way.

“His comment was an acknowledgment that we know the reality is that some people have chosen to do so.

“Our view is in line with what the Foreign Office advice is.”

During the BBC interview, Sir Keir recounted his conversations with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said Mr Zelensky, during their first talks in the country since the invasion started, had reiterated his call for Western fighter jets to be provided to his air force to help push the Kremlin’s occupying forces back.

The Labour leader said his stance on fighter planes was the same as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to supporting Mr Zelensky’s forces.

Ministers have agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on how to fly Nato-standard jets, with training expected to start in the spring.

However, the provision of UK planes is not guaranteed and, if the UK does agree to hand them over, the transfer could be many years away, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Sir Keir told the BBC: “I’ve said to President Zelensky and our Government that we will be united.

“I don’t want to try to politically outbid the Government here because if I’ve said we will be united, I mean it.

“Clearly he (Mr Zelensky) does want further support.

“It is not straightforward with the fighter aircraft because there is a lot of training involved, the logistics mean it would take a little while and I think we mustn’t lose sight of the fact that other weaponry must be provided, as we are (doing) now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
3
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William…
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten…
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Sir Keir Starmer has been in Ukraine after being invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky (Office of the President of Ukraine/PA)
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented