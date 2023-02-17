Time to give Ukraine ‘Nato-standard capabilities’, Sunak tells West

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Time to give Ukraine ‘Nato-standard capabilities’, Sunak tells West

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 10.31pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Munich to urge the West to give Ukraine Nato-standard training to secure its long-term security (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Munich to urge the West to give Ukraine Nato-standard training to secure its long-term security (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The West must give Ukrainian armed forces the “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities” needed to banish Russian troops from its land, the Prime Minister is due to say.

Rishi Sunak will tell the Munich Security Conference that more needs to be done to “boost Ukraine’s long-term security” and that leaders must “double down” on military support for the war-torn country.

The Prime Minister will use his afternoon speech at the German global security forum on Saturday to argue that securing a lasting peace for Ukraine will require international law to be strengthened.

With the one-year anniversary of the bloody conflict approaching, he will also press for a new plan to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty in the future against Russian aggression, saying that Kyiv’s struggle is “about the security and sovereignty of every nation”.

The intervention follows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Britain, Paris and Brussels last week as he made the case for the West to send fighter planes for his air force.

Mr Sunak used Mr Zelensky’s surprise visit to announce a two-pronged approach to support for Ukraine, offering military kit immediately to fend off a Russian spring offensive while also preparing its forces for the longer term.

To coincide with the war leader’s momentous trip, the UK Government announced that Britain would extend its training mission – which has already seen 10,000 Ukrainian troops come to the UK – to cover fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine can defend its skies using “Nato tactics” in the future.

The training of pilots is expected to commence in the spring, according to Downing Street officials.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Germany comes as some in Ukraine suggest a spring-time offensive by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces has already begun along parts of the eastern frontline.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met last week in Britain (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

Mr Sunak is expected to tell the forum that the West, in the face of ramped-up Russian attacks, must continue to back Kyiv.

“Now is the moment to double down on our military support,” he is due to say.

“When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now he is betting we will lose our nerve.

“But we proved him wrong then, and we will prove him wrong now.”

In an apparent attempt to encourage others in the West to offer long-term training to Kyiv’s armed forces, the Conservative Party leader will warn leaders that Ukrainians are fighting for the security of all nations.

“We need to do more to boost Ukraine’s long-term security,” Mr Sunak is scheduled to say in his speech.

“We must give them the advanced, Nato-standard capabilities that they need for the future.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in the UK as part of Britain’s two-pronged support for Kyiv (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“And we must demonstrate that we’ll remain by their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again.

“What is at stake in this war is even greater than the security and sovereignty of one nation.

“It’s about the security and sovereignty of every nation.

“Because Russia’s invasion, its abhorrent war crimes and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric are symptomatic of a broader threat to everything we believe in.”

In the last year, No 10 officials said £2.3 billion of UK military support to Ukraine has provided a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks, 200 other armoured vehicles and more than 10,000 anti-tank missiles and multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Prime Minister has said he is committed to matching or exceeding that level of support this year.

Sir Keir Starmer, who has been visiting Ukraine in recent days, said a Labour administration would maintain the defence, training and technological support the Government is providing.

“Throughout this conflict, I’ve made clear that there will be no difference between the UK political parties on this,” the Labour leader said.

“We will continue to work with the Government to see what further support we can provide, but any support must be provided in lockstep with Nato powers.”

Sir Keir added that “there must also be justice, and reparations for the rebuilding of Ukraine”.

Reports suggest Mr Sunak will also use his Munich trip to hold talks on the fringes of the summit with European leaders about a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of Britain’s Brexit agreement with the European Union.

