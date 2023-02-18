We must bolster Ukraine’s forces now, Sunak tells world leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We must bolster Ukraine’s forces now, Sunak tells world leaders

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 1.05pm Updated: February 18 2023, 1.25pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses the Munich Security Conference (Ben Stansall/PA)
Rishi Sunak has told world leaders they must arm Ukraine now and set about boosting its long-term future against further Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister, in a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, had a two-fold message for the West.

The British leader said that Ukraine needed military backing by allies to counter any spring offensive by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops.

But he argued the West must also start to put in place the foundations to strengthen Kyiv’s security in the long term.

He told the Bavarian summit there was a need to “bolster” Kyiv’s armed forces immediately and to “double down” on the West’s backing for its defence against Russia’s invasion.

Mr Sunak cited the provision of UK tanks and his administration’s decision to begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly Nato-standard fighter jets as an example of how Britain was playing its part.

But with one eye on the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July, he urged other Western leaders to commit to providing “Nato capabilities” for Ukraine’s armed forces to secure its borders for the future.

Mr Sunak told the summit: “Our collective efforts are making a difference but with every day that passes, Russian forces inflict yet more pain and suffering.

“Now the only way to change that is for Ukraine to win.”

He added: “We need to do more to boost Ukraine’s long-term security.

“We must give them the advanced, Nato-standard capabilities that they need for the future.

“And we must demonstrate that we’ll remain by their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again.”

Mr Sunak also said securing a lasting peace would mean “upholding international law” and making Moscow pay reparations to Kyiv.

Germany Munich Security Conference
US vice-president Kamala Harris speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich (Michael Probst/AP/PA)

Taking questions after his speech, Mr Sunak urged allies to “seize” the moment to help ensure Moscow is defeated.

He said Ukraine needed the “means to fight back” and that upping support, something he said the UK had taken a lead on, would allow Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces to gain a “decisive advantage on the battlefield”.

The Prime Minister added: “That would be my pitch to everyone … is do what we are doing, join the countries that are providing that support, intensifying and accelerating it now … I think the alternative is far worse.

“We are all united in wanting Ukraine to win and if there’s an opportunity to do that sooner, and take advantage of the moment that we have, why would we not seize it? What are we waiting for?”

He argued that the “security guarantees, the architecture that was in place before this war has failed Ukraine” and called for Nato’s approach to threats to be reviewed at its summit in the summer.

Others to speak at the summit on Saturday included US vice-president Kamala Harris and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Before his speech, Mr Sunak held bilateral talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz and will later speak with Ms Harris, along with the leaders of Poland, Sweden and Finland.

According to No 10, the Prime Minister “stressed the need for allies to think not just about securing peace in the short term, but about strengthening Ukraine’s long-term defences” during his conversation with Mr Scholz.

The UK has provided £2.3 billion of military support to Ukraine and Mr Sunak said he was committed to matching or exceeding that contribution this year.

