Brian Cox backs Angus Robertson as next SNP leader

Actor Brian Cox has announced his support for Angus Robertson as the next SNP leader.

The actor, who is known for his role in Succession on HBO, has been a supporter of Scottish independence and has previously praised Nicola Sturgeon.

Actor Brian Cox has announced who he will support for the SNP leadership (James Manning/PA)

He said on BBC’s Newscast that Mr Robertson would be a “great leader”.

He said: “I have a lot of respect for Angus Robertson. He’s the Culture Secretary at the moment, but has a scope which is quite interesting.

“He’s a very strong European and has lots of connections because his mother was German. So there’s a very strong European connection for Angus. But he also has a total grasp of the situation, so I think he would make a strong leader.”

Mr Robertson has yet to confirm if he will make a bid for the SNP leadership, but bookies have reported him as one of the early favorites for the job.

The Scottish Constitution Secretary has been a high-profile figure in the party for the best part of a decade, serving as Westminster leader before losing his seat in the Commons to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out to be next the leader, as did Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader.

Other potential candidates are Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Mairi McAllan.