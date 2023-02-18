Lee Anderson says Calais refugee charities ‘just as bad as people smugglers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Anderson says Calais refugee charities ‘just as bad as people smugglers’

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 9.27pm Updated: February 18 2023, 9.45pm
Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson (UK Parliament/PA)
Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson (UK Parliament/PA)

New Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson has said that Calais refugee charities are “just as bad as people smugglers”.

The outspoken MP for Ashfield, who was given the post by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his recent reshuffle, accused the northern France-based organisations of “fuelling” migrants’ desire to cross the English Channel in small boats.

He told The Telegraph: “You’ve got the people smugglers, you’ve got the camps, the charities at the camps.

“You’ve then got, when you get to England, the hotels, the lefty lawyers – it is one big multimillion-pound industry.”

Care4Calais
A Care4Calais volunteer at a migrant camp in northern France (Charlie Ermine/Care4Calais/PA)

Mr Anderson claimed that on a recent trip to Calais with the Commons Home Affairs Select Committee, he saw “hundreds of young men” being helped by workers at the British Care4Calais charity, according to the newspaper.

He believed the migrants were “encouraged” to make the dangerous crossing by being taught English by the volunteers.

“They weren’t fleeing any war, or persecution, they told us that they wanted to come for a better life in the UK,” Mr Anderson told the paper.

In response, Care4Calais said: “Our operations in Northern France focus on the provision of humanitarian aid and we seek to provide some friendship and dignity through activities like English lessons, football matches, and simple teas and coffees.

“We provide no assistance – or encouragement – to refugees with journeys to the UK. We do not want any individual to attempt to cross the Channel in a small boat, or by other dangerous means.

“We see the real life consequences of people smuggling; that is why we campaign for safe routes for people who want to seek asylum in the UK.”

The volunteer-run charity distributes aid to refugees sleeping rough in and around Calais – many of whom have fled war, persecution and political oppression, according to its website.

A former Labour councillor before joining the Tories, Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy.

He drew criticism earlier this month by calling for the return of the death penalty in an interview with The Spectator magazine a few days before his appointment.

Mr Sunak was forced to note that neither he, nor the Government, shared this view.

In the same interview, Mr Anderson said migrants arriving unlawfully in Britain should be returned the “same day” to where they came from.

“I’d put them on a Royal Navy frigate or whatever and sail it to Calais,” he said.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Anderson doubled down on his views, insisting that bringing back the death penalty is “not some fringe or lunatic opinion”.

However, he did acknowledge it would likely never become Government policy.

