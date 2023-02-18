Labour pledges town centre patrols and new powers to tackle antisocial behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour pledges town centre patrols and new powers to tackle antisocial behaviour

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 10.33pm
Labour has pledged to crack down on antisocial behaviour (David Jones/PA)
Labour has pledged to crack down on antisocial behaviour (David Jones/PA)

Neighbourhood police would patrol town centres with new powers to act against repeat antisocial behaviour offenders if Labour wins power.

The party has set out plans to tackle a “shocking rise” in antisocial behaviour blighting high streets.

Recorded instances of criminal damage to shops, schools, leisure centres and businesses have increased by more than 30% over the past year, Labour analysis found.

At the centre of the proposals, Labour has pledged to introduce “respect orders” which would create a new criminal offence for repeat adult antisocial behaviour offenders.

Police and courts would be able to take rapid enforcement action under the plans.

Nearly a quarter of criminal damage and arson offenders reoffend, as do more than a third of public order offenders, Labour said, citing the latest figures.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said some town centres have been particularly hard hit with vandalism, street drinking, harassment and abuse that “undermines communities, blights town centres and leaves people feeling unsafe”.

“The Conservatives have turned their backs on communities struggling with antisocial behaviour – cutting neighbourhood police and cutting enforcement action.

“Time and again people report problems but no one comes and nothing is done. Labour won’t stand for that.

“The next Labour government will put neighbourhood police back on the beat and make sure they have proper powers to act against repeat antisocial behaviour offenders. Our action plan will finally give communities the action and support they need.”

There would be a mandatory antisocial behaviour police lead in every local area as part of Labour’s pledge to recruit 13,000 new neighbourhood officers.

The proposals also include a prevention and diversion programme for young people; a national register of private landlords; a new statutory definition of antisocial behaviour and national guidelines on data collection; and a legal duty on Police and Crime Commissioners to create an antisocial behaviour strategy.

Labour has also vowed to introduce “clean-up squads” for fly-tippers and establish community and victim payback boards to oversee strengthened community sentences.

It comes as the party seeks to re-deploy Tony Blair’s famous promise that Labour would be “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime”, a phrase the former Labour leader used to great effect ahead of the 1997 election victory.

Ms Cooper used the phrase in a speech on Thursday, telling an audience in London that “it was right then, it is right now, it is what we did then, it is what we will do again”.

A Government source said: “We are already cracking down on antisocial behaviour as one of our crime priorities and will ensure police are using all the powers available to them to tackle the problem.

“Labour keeps rehashing the same pledge to possibly introduce 13,000 police officers which will include hiring staff without any actual powers.

“The Government is hiring 20,000 extra police officers, 17,000 of them already in place, and will have the most police ever in this country by next month.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
9
2
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
3
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
9
4
The thief took time to sup a Capri-Sun while raiding the Dundee flat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog
5
Mike Berger, former firefighter from Carnoustie, who also served the town as a plumber.
Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64
6
Image: DC Thomson
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
7
Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied
Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health…
8
After several years without a permanent home Skin Religion Aesthetics has finally set down roots. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath
9
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
10
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure

More from The Courier

The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake
Akio celebrates his equaliser against Queen's Park with Liam Dick. Image: SNS.
'I love that song': William Akio hails fan backing and says he 'has a…
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises attitude of 'spot-on' Nikolay Todorov after Dunfermline supersub nets equaliser against…
Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold.
TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth's The Gold looks like a winner
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late strike for Arbroath at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Dick Campbell praises Arbroath spirit as Toyosi Olusanya nets late leveller at Cove Rangers
Kyle Benedictus missed from the spot. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars…
May celebrates the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented