Johnson’s NI Protocol warning not completely unhelpful, says Mordaunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson’s NI Protocol warning not completely unhelpful, says Mordaunt

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 10.57am Updated: February 19 2023, 3.59pm
Penny Mordaunt said Boris Johnson’s intervention was not ‘completely unhelpful’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Penny Mordaunt said Boris Johnson’s intervention was not ‘completely unhelpful’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson’s warning over a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol was not “completely unhelpful”, a senior Cabinet minister has said.

The former prime minister said overnight that dropping the Protocol Bill – which would empower the UK to unilaterally scrap parts of the treaty – would be a “great mistake”.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said Mr Johnson’s intervention would “remind the EU” of the Bill, which is seen by Brexiteers as a key bargaining chip with the bloc.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears on the cusp of reaching an agreement with the EU aimed at breaking the impasse over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Ms Mordaunt stressed a deal must work for all communities in Northern Ireland and pass the seven tests set out by Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

On Mr Johnson’s remarks, she told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “Boris is being Boris.

“But I wouldn’t say this is a completely unhelpful intervention.”

It is “helpful to remind the EU of that Bill, and what this deal actually has to deliver”, she added.

But Mr Johnson faced accusations of “trying to wreck” any deal to “undermine” Mr Sunak, after a source close to ex-prime minister said on Saturday night that “his general thinking is that it would be a great mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill”.

Mr Johnson is “causing trouble” because he is “interested in becoming prime minister again”, Tory former chancellor George Osborne said.

“He wants to bring down Rishi Sunak and he will use any instrument to do it – and if the Northern Ireland negotiations are that instrument, he will pick that up and hit Mr Sunak over the head with it,” he told Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show.

Labour former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Mandelson said: “There’s nothing that Boris Johnson is doing now or, indeed, throughout our recent history with the European Union that could possibly be described as helpful.

“He’s wrecking, he’s trying to wreck the thing because he’s opposed to the Prime Minister.”

A senior Government official indicated that a successful outcome would mean the Protocol Bill – tabled at Westminster under Mr Johnson’s leadership but paused when Mr Sunak entered No 10 – would no longer be required.

Coming out in support of Mr Johnson was Lord Frost, who negotiated the former PM’s original Brexit deal. He called for the Government to “push on with the Protocol Bill”.

Ms Mordaunt suggested a deal would not work unless the DUP supports it, which the party is unlikely to do if the European Court of Justice (ECJ) retains an oversight role in the region.

She said Mr Sunak had been focused in his negotiations on the “democratic deficit”, a term used by Northern Ireland unionists to describe the application of EU rules in the region without local politicians having a say.

The Commons Leader told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “It’s about the communities in Northern Ireland and particularly the seven tests the DUP have set out, which don’t explicitly mention the court. But clearly, they’re wanting to protect the integrity of the United Kingdom and they’re also wanting to be able to have a say over any future regulations.

“Those are the tests. This has to pass. If this deal does not pass those tests, it won’t work, it’s as simple as that.”

Brexit
Northern Ireland unionists argue that placing an effective trade border across the Irish Sea undermines the region’s place within the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)

Unionists oppose the Protocol, which was agreed to ensure free movement of goods across the Irish land border after Brexit, as they claim that placing an effective border across the Irish Sea has weakened Northern Ireland’s place within the UK.

The DUP is blocking a government from being formed in Stormont in protest at the arrangements and said its tests must be met for its boycott to end.

“The deal that the Prime Minister is trying to negotiate at the moment is going to be a key part of getting the Assembly stood up again,” Ms Mordaunt said.

Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, said he backed the DUP’s tests as “extremely reasonable”.

But Northern Ireland’s Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said that “irrespective” of the DUP’s tests, the “bottom line” for the majority of people in the region was retaining dual market access to the EU and UK in any deal.

The issue of the ECJ’s role should not be “blown out of all proportion”, she told Sky News.

“In order to remain part of the single market, there are certain things that we have to adapt to in Northern Ireland. One of those is where the final point of decision making on disputes will be.

“Unionism treat it as though it is a constitutional issue. Most businesses, I think most people, treat it as a pragmatic solution to a problem which needs to be resolved”.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak met with EU leaders in Germany in a weekend of frantic diplomacy to strike a deal on the NI Protocol (Ben Stansall/PA)

A UK-EU agreement has not yet been reached, Ms Mordaunt said, echoing the Prime Minister’s assessment that a deal was “by no means done” after he held further talks with EU leaders on Saturday.

The Commons leader said: “Both sides of the negotiations have said we’re not there yet. But those negotiations are still progressing and there are optimistic signs.”

There is speculation a deal could be presented to MPs as soon as this week.

Government whips and civil servants are preparing for the Prime Minister to talk to the Cabinet on Monday or Tuesday, with a statement to the Commons and a debate once there is a formal agreement, the Sunday Times reported.

Mr Johnson’s intervention has raised concerns over a potential rebellion by Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers if Mr Sunak’s changes are put to a vote in Parliament.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper reiterated that Labour would “provide political cover” for the Government in a vote.

She said the role of the ECJ had become a “big symbolic issue” for certain quarters of the Tory party, while Labour was more focused on a deal that “just simplifies the process for trade” and a “common sense approach”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented