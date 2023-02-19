Senior Tory Damian Green rejected as candidate in next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Senior Tory Damian Green rejected as candidate in next election

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 4.03pm Updated: February 19 2023, 9.55pm
Damian Green (Aaron Chown/PA)
Damian Green (Aaron Chown/PA)

Senior Tory Damian Green has been rejected as the party’s candidate for the newly created Weald of Kent constituency.

Mr Green, who was effectively deputy prime minister under Theresa May, said he was “disappointed” not to have been selected.

The MP for Ashford since 1997 chairs the One Nation caucus of centrist Conservative MPs.

He tweeted: “I am disappointed not to have been adopted as the Conservative candidate for the new Weald of Kent seat.

“I am now thinking about what to do next and how I can best continue to work for the people of Ashford and support the Government.”

His deselection fuelled speculation that Tory grassroots campaigners are targeting parliamentarians seen as responsible for Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10.

David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, which plans to “restore democracy” within the party, tweeted: “There is now hard evidence MPs allegedly associated with bringing down Boris are being directly held to account and punished by members.”

The organisation led by Brexiteers and Johnson loyalists takes issue with Rishi Sunak’s elevation to Number 10 without a membership vote.

Its vice-president Lord Greenhalgh denied Mr Green’s deselection was linked to Mr Johnson.

The Tory peer tweeted: “This had nothing to do with @BorisJohnson but more to do with a system of selection/deselection of MPs that needs fundamental reform.

“That’s what @ConservativeDOr (Conservative Democratic Organisation) stands for. ⁦@DamianGreen has been a force for good for decades.”

Mr Green, who is acting chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, was rejected by the local executive.

He could still put his name forward as the selection of an MP goes to the wider constituency membership.

Mr Green was sacked as a minister in 2017 following an inquiry sparked by former Tory activist Kate Maltby’s claim that he touched her knee in a pub in 2015, and a year later sent her a “suggestive” text message to ask her for a drink after she was pictured wearing a corset.

His sacking also came after allegations about pornography on his parliamentary computers. The Cabinet Office investigation found he had made misleading statements suggesting he was unaware of any indecent material on computers in his office.

