Rishi Sunak rejects calls by senior Tory MPs to scrap corporation tax hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak rejects calls by senior Tory MPs to scrap corporation tax hike

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 8.59pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure over the planned corporation tax rise (Ben Stansall/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure over the planned corporation tax rise (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Government has rejected calls by senior Conservative MPs to scrap a planned rise in corporation tax.

Rishi Sunak is facing the prospect of a rebellion over the policy to hike the tax from 19% to 25%, underlining Tory splits on the economy.

Seven Tory backbenchers, business leaders and economists signed a letter demanding the Prime Minister “abandon” the increase.

But a Government spokesperson insisted it was “vital” to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year and reduce debt.

In their letter to Mr Sunak, the leaders of several influential Tory backbench groups urged the Prime Minister to “follow a growth agenda”.

“If the increase proceeds, potential new jobs and higher national output will be lost and your commendable ambition of transforming Britain into a ‘science superpower’ will be undermined. Levelling-up hopes will be hit hard.”

Drugs giant AstraZeneca’s decision to build a £320 million factory in low-tax Ireland instead of the UK was “a harbinger of what may come”, they wrote.

Signatories included David Jones, a former Brexit minister and fellow at the Centre for Brexit Policy; Simon Clarke, chairman of the Conservative Growth Group formed by allies of Liz Truss; Northern Research Group founder Sir Jake Berry; and ex-cabinet minister Sir John Redwood.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and European Research Group chairman Mark Francois also put their names to the letter.

It is the latest push from some wings of the party to pressure Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt to slash taxes in their March 15 budget.

But the Chancellor has warned that the state of the public finances means it is unlikely there will be significant cuts.

In response to backbenchers’ demands over corporation tax, a Government spokesperson said: “Growing the economy is one of the Prime Minister’s top priorities, which is why we have maintained record levels of capital investment and R&D spending, as well as continuing to incentivise investment through measures such as the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme and the now-permanent £1 million Annual Investment Allowance.

“To promote long-term growth it’s vital we stick to our plan to halve inflation this year and reduce debt.

“From April our corporation tax rate will still be the lowest in the G7, keeping the UK internationally competitive, and businesses with profits below £250,000 will be protected from the full rate rise, with 70% of UK companies not facing any increase at all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented